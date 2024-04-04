RHOC fans want Kelly Dodd to ‘terrorize’ former costars as they film cast trip in London

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is filming their Season 18 cast trip in London. And guess who else happens to be in the UK at the same time?

The always controversial Kelly Dodd is also there with her daughter, Jolie, who has family in London.

The former RHOC star says she’s been getting DMs from fans of the show who want her to show up to where the cast is filming to “terrorize” them.

Kelly took to social media earlier and urged people to stop sending her messages because she has no intention of seeking out her former castmates.

She claimed the cast is on their trip to “fight and embarrass themselves” while she’s there to relax and spend time with family.

She also took the opportunity to throw major shade at Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, claiming that they are “not well traveled” and are only doing so because of the show.

RHOC fans want Kelly Dodd to ‘terrorize’ her former castmates

Kelly is trying to enjoy her trip to London, but RHOC fans are trying to start trouble.

The alum took to social media after receiving texts and DMs informing her that the cast is currently filming in the same country, and she wants the messages to stop.

“I’m getting tons of messages from everybody that the Real Housewives of Orange County is in London, and they want me to go terrorize them,” said Kelly in the video.

However, the former Bravo Housewife noted that she’s with her daughter and is “not here to fight, I’m over that.”

Kelly threw shade at the women in her video, claiming, “Those girls are not well-traveled” and that Gina and Emily haven’t been outside the U.S. except for the cast trips.

“Most of these girls haven’t, they’re not worldly,” added the 48-year-old. “They came here to fight and embarrass themselves.”

Kelly also reiterated her message in the Instagram caption, telling her followers “Please guys stop with the DM’s and the texts!! I’m not going to terrorize the cast of #rhoc.”

The RHOC cast was spotted filming in London

Meanwhile, we hate to say it, but Kelly might have been right about her former castmates because there’s already drama on the trip.

A photo was posted of the women on their flight to London, and by the looks of it, things kicked off before they even touched down in the country.

The picture showed Emily Simpson and Heather Dubrow seemingly facing off with Shannon Beador on the plane.

The passenger who sent in the photo wrote, “RHOC CAST IS ON OUR PLANE TO LONDON ✈️ DRAMA!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.