RHOC fans slam ‘creepy’ Alexis Bellino for using same gym, getting same dog as Shannon Beador: ‘Get your own life’

Alexis Bellino has made her presence felt throughout her first three episodes back as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Armed with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, Alexis has been stirring the pot from her first scene back.

As a result, it’s a surprise she didn’t reclaim her orange because she’s putting in the work of a full-time cast member.

Of course, much of the drama has stemmed from her dynamic with Shannon, who is holding on to a lot of resentment from the past.

Alexis came in hot on the season premiere by telling Shannon she wouldn’t get a dollar out of her after legal drama from several years ago.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, Alexis claimed she wanted to get to a good place with her love rival, only to start trashing her again in the aftermath.

Alexis is making more enemies than friends

Yes, her actions have given viewers whiplash.

Still, Thursday’s third episode of the season upped the ante somewhat by revealing she was going to Shannon’s gym and got into a heated argument with a trainer there over Shannon.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she also revealed she had a dog that looked a little too similar to Shannon’s four-legged friend, Archie.

Shannon herself even pointed out that she felt Alexis was trying to take her life.

It turns out viewers are still Team Shannon, and it’s all down to how Alexis has handled things so far.

Alexis Bellino is getting called out. Pic credit: @joni_cash7/X

“Omg Alexis got the same dog,” wrote one fan.

“Going to the same restaurants, gym girl get your own life,” the fan added.

Another fan took issue with Alexis having the same dog, branding it, “creepy AF.”

Alexis wants Shannon to redeem John

The fan also wondered why she wanted Shannon to redeem John.

Alexis Bellino is getting called out again. Pic credit: @jdginlr/X

“Everybody knows he is a terrible man who did not deserve Shannon,” the critic added.

Another fan said they were “really trying,” presumably to get on board with her actions.

Alexis girl I’m really trying, but the dog??? #RHOC pic.twitter.com/asUWbQptxS — Real Seperated Housewife of AL. (@laughfunnyhaha) July 26, 2024

However, they shared a NeNe Leakes meme of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum saying, “It’s getting weird.”

Another fan used the same meme to air their thoughts on the matter, stating the following: “Im sorry but this whole Alexis and John Jansen thing… stealing the boyfriend from shannon, having sex 4 times a day, going to the same gym as shannon, and owning the same dog as shannon?”

Im sorry but this whole Alexis and John Jansen thing… stealing the boyfriend from shannon, having sex 4 times a day, going to the same gym as shannon, and owning the same dog as shannon? Girl… #RHOC pic.twitter.com/82xop7pLDI — Jake (@dajakecalderon) July 26, 2024

There’s no telling how this will end, but it seems Alexis is back on the show with a mission to make John look better.

The issue is that fans have watched him for years and already formed pretty negative opinions of him because of his actions.

Also, Alexis isn’t likable this season, so it’s hard to imagine the pair getting many scenes together.

Why would producers want to alienate fans? It would make no sense.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.