RHOC fan-favorite trio hint at contract renewal for Season 19

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are excited about Season 19 because it seems contracts have been sent out.

Shannon Beador, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella posted a photo together, and the caption hinted that they are returning next season.

It’s no secret that they were RHOC fan favorites, all for different reasons.

Shannon was dealing with the aftermath of her DUI arrest, her friendship fallout with Tamra Judge, and her messy split from John Janssen.

Adding insult to injury was the return of Alexis Bellino—John’s now-fiancee who made it her job to go after the mom of four.

However, viewers rallied around Shannon, and she came out winning by the end of the season.

Jennifer gave so much in her second season, finally finding her footing after being a deer in the headlights the first time around.

As for Katie, she made some mistakes during her first season, but RHOC fans loved that she boldly faced off with Heather Dubrow and didn’t back down.

Ultimately, Bravo fans want to see more of the trio next season.

Katie Ginella hints at a Season 19 return with Shannon Beador and Jennifer Pedranti

Katie has RHOC fans in a tizzy after posting an Instagram photo with Shannon and Jennifer during a night out.

The snap showed the trio at an OC restaurant, and no, it wasn’t the infamous Quiet Woman, after they were dragged for being Team Alexis.

Instead, the trio chowed down at The Bungalow in Corona Del Mar, and it seemed they had something to celebrate.

“When life gives you oranges, put 3 in a bowl. 🍊 🍊 🍊,” Katie captioned the post.

Katie also posted three orange emojis and her message, hinting that they will hold oranges again next season.

At least, that was the assumption, as RHOC fans took to the comments to sound off.

“Yessss so glad you’re back for another szn!” an Instagram user responded.

Someone else said, “I spy the s19 middle three oranges! What an ICONIC power trio! 🍊🍊🍊.”

“I think this means what we think it means!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the winning team!’ another commenter exclaimed.

One RHOC viewer wrote, “Contracts renewed 🔥 IKTR mother gina 😍😍😍.”

Another added, “Season 19 contract secured; we won.”

RHOC’s Shannon Beador was just given a big honor

Shannon is ending the year with a bang after being the darling of RHOC in Season 18.

She recently received a major honor: She was named one of Variety’s 30 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2024.

The mom of three posted a screenshot of her feature on Instagram, writing, “Thank you, @variety! Such a lovely way to end the year!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.