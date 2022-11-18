Emily Simpson shows off her jaw-dropping figure while doing an outdoor workout with her trainer. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson is well into filming her fifth season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. She quickly became a fan favorite for her quick wit and openness about her family issues, which made her very relatable to viewers.

She has also openly struggled with her body image. She has documented her journey to getting fit and staying healthy on Instagram, hoping to inspire her followers who need that extra push.

Standing at 5’10”, Emily’s statuesque figure is one that she works hard on, and she posted a workout session to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, where she turned up the heat with the views.

Emily sported a black long sleeve shirt and black yoga pants as she traveled on a boardwalk along the ocean, but this wasn’t a relaxing stroll – she was wearing a 20-pound vest!

She walked holding her arms over her head for a little more intensity to an already hard session, but at least she had a gorgeous sight before her. Her signature long brown hair hung down her back and over the weighted vest.

Emily’s trainer, Paulina, was the first to share the photo and reminded followers that “Yes, [Emily’s] butt is real.”

Emily Simpson works it out with an ocean view. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson opens up about her recent weight loss

Emily recently spoke in an interview with Us Weekly about her journey to get healthy and rehab from her hip replacement surgery in 2019, which left her having to regain her strength again.

The mom of three revealed, “I spent, like, two years working out with a personal trainer just to try to get in really good shape and get my weight down. Middle age and the whole hip thing and not being able to work out and not move did not do me any favors at all.”

Emily also admitted to having minor plastic surgery to complement her stunning beauty. She had her breast implants removed and also had a lower facelift.

Season 17 filming of RHOC started over the summer

Emily Simpson is back for her fifth season, along with bestie, Gina Kirschenheiter, who was rumored to have been demoted to friend-of. The dynamic duo joins new OC friend-of and Beverly Hills alum, Taylor Armstrong.

This season, Tamra Judge is back in action, returning after a two-season hiatus. Back for more drama are seasoned Housewives Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow. The debut for Season 17 has yet to be announced.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.