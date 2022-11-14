RHOC: Emily Simpson in white bikini shows off weight loss

Emily Simpson stuns in a white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson isn’t shy about showing off her weight loss and celebrating all the work she put into getting where she is today.

Emily recently did a question box for her followers where she shared some information about her life and even dropped a smoking hot bikini picture in there as she was asked about showing one off.

Season 17 of RHOC is gearing up to premiere soon, and Emily is back as an orange holder. She and Gina Kirschenheiter were spotted filming earlier this year, and with the season finale recently filmed, viewers can’t wait to see how things play out with the return of Tamra Judge.

The brunette reality TV star confirmed there was no return date yet, but it’s been teased that this is one of the best seasons in recent history.

After having hip surgery and getting back into shape, Emily has come out of her shell and won viewers over.

Season 16 of RHOC showed a different side of Emily, and Season 17 is likely to further that even more.

Emily Simpson stuns in white bikini

While answering questions on her Instagram Story, Emily Simpson was asked to show herself in a bikini.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star obliged, showing off her incredibly toned body in a white bikini. She highlighted her tanned skin, making the photo even more appealing.

Emily Simpson addresses weight loss

Earlier this year, Emily Simpson addressed her weight loss and talked about how she went about it.

It wasn’t just an overnight process, though.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star worked hard with a personal trainer and worked on building her strength back after her 2019 hip replacement surgery.

She told US Weekly, “I spent, like, two years working out with a personal trainer just to try to get in really good shape and get my weight down. Middle age and the whole hip thing and not being able to work out and not move did not do me any favors at all.”

Emily did admit to having some minor surgery to enhance her looks. She confirmed she had a lower facelift, and her implants were removed. She opted not to have anything else done and is looking better than ever.

Surprisingly, Tamra named Emily the most surprising of Season 17 in a good way, which means there likely is a budding friendship between these two.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.