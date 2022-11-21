News RHOC: Emily Simpson goes busty for zebra-print throwback

Emily Simpson loves a good throwback photo. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson is showing off her style. She has been on her A-game when sharing photos as viewers anticipate the premiere of Season 17.

Emily has gone through a complete glow-up since joining the Bravo show.

The RHOC star recently shared a throwback photo of herself on the Watch What Happens Live red carpet, where she was dressed in a zebra print ensemble that left her looking busty and beautiful.

Her neckline was plunging, allowing a peek at a black bra underneath.

Emily didn’t date the throwback photo, but it was from an appearance in 2019.

Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson transforms her body through fitness

After having hip surgery, Emily Simpson trained with a personal trainer for two years.

She lost some weight and regained her strength, which transformed into a total glow-up.

Emily has been open about cosmetic procedures she’s had done, including a reverse tummy tuck to remove loose skin from weight loss, implant removal and fat transfer into her breasts, and a lower facelift to restore her jawline.

On Instagram, Emily often shares workout videos and tags her trainer.

Emily Simpson returns for Season 17 of RHOC

Earlier this year, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter revealed they were filming together while grabbing a bite to eat.

Season 17 is a big one, with the return of Tamra Judge as a full-time cast member and the addition of former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong.

Emily has let loose a bit more since her beginning season, and it looks like she and Tamra may have a budding friendship. Tamra revealed Emily surprised her the most in a good way, which has viewers wondering what the two get into during filming.

There hasn’t been too much leaked about the season. However, it’s being referred to as similar to the older seasons where the drama was intense. RHOC suffered a bit with the exit of Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson, but it appears to be back on track.

A premiere date has yet to be announced. However, the show will likely return at the end of this year or the very early beginning of 2023.

Emily Simpson is gearing up for the season premiere and showing off some moments that highlight her personal glow-up, proving she is living her best life these days.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.