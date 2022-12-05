RHOC: Emily Simpson goes busty for ‘self care’

Emily Simpson promotes self-care in a shimmering selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Since her start on the show, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has been open and honest.

Whether it’s her marriage or her beauty routine, she isn’t afraid to share details of her life.

Over the weekend, Emily posted a selfie encouraging viewers to partake in “Self Care Sunday.”

In the photo, the mom-of-three smiled and looked gorgeous in a bright sequin shirt.

Her skin was glowing as she promoted a brand of high-quality collagen, Biocell Liquid Collagen.

The reality star shared with her followers the importance of adding collagen, especially since collagen is lost with age.

Emily Simpson promotes Biocell Liquid Collagen

Emily reminded her followers to take care of their skin, hair, and joints in her Instagram Story.

The OC Housewife shared the promo shot for the Biocell Liquid Collagen and added a link for viewers to get a $10 discount. The products helps its customers restore youthful looking and feeling skin.

Emily Simpson shows out in sparkles to promote Self Care Sunday. Pic credit: @rhoc_emilysimpson

Emily recommended the collagen to her followers in a short sleeve sequin top.

The copper-colored shirt featured a deep V-neck and the lawyer’s hair hung in soft curls down her right shoulder.

Emily wore a pair of dazzling gold earrings with three circles on top of each other. The dangling earrings had a small black jewel inside each of the three circles.

She had on soft pink lipstick and was in full glam for the selfie, even adding an Instagram filter for some extra sparkles on her face.

Emily Simpson shares her “glow-up”

Throughout her time on the show, viewers have seen Emily go through quite the transformation and grow to love her body.

Among other changes, the Housewife had her implants removed. She also underwent hip replacement surgery in 2019 and as a result, worked out more often with a personal trainer post-surgery.

In a previous Instagram post, Emily noted that her exercise routine helps with her anxiety too. She often shares clips of her working out at home or on the beach with her followers.

Emily had some cosmetic procedures done as well, such as a lower facelift. She has always been very open about the cosmetic work she’s had done and seems more comfortable in her body these days.

It’s Emily’s overall increased confidence that is the biggest part of her “glow-up.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.