RHOC: Emily Simpson calls Noella Bergener’s feud with Heather Dubrow ‘bizarre’ says she’s taking it ‘too far’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson discusses the ongoing feud between castmates Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener. She wants it to be over and done with!

Emily is siding with Heather on this one, and the 45-year-old said she found it bizarre that Noella is holding on to whatever issues she has with the returning Housewife.

For viewers, Noella’s sudden backlash against Heather came out of nowhere. During their initial meeting, the women had lunch and appeared to hit it off, but a few episodes later, Noella referred to Heather as a b***h and decided to warn her castmates about her.

Once word got back to Heather that Noella was bad-mouthing her, they decided to meet up to try and hash things out. That’s when the newbie accused her costar of shoving someone against a wall in a scene that didn’t play out on screen. The mom-of-four denied the claim but in the latest episode, it became clear that her feud with Noella is far from over.

Now, their castmate Emily is chiming in, and she thinks Noella is to blame for the ongoing drama.

Emily Simpson doesn’t believe Noella Bergener’s story

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and when talks turned to the Noella vs Heather feud, she didn’t hold back.

Emily commented on Noella’s claim that Heather shoved someone against a wall and said the newbie keeps changing her story.

“I know Noella thinks that she saw something or heard something, but that’s the part that I don’t understand because she contradicts herself a lot,” said Emily. “She says, ‘I saw it.’ Then she says, ‘No, I heard. No, somebody told me. No, I saw it.'”

Emily explained why she didn’t believe Noella’s version of events during her chat.

“If you’re contradicting yourself then it’s probably not true, because when you tell the truth you don’t contradict yourself over and over again,” said Emily.

Emily Simpson talks about Noella Bergener’s ‘bizarre’ feud with Heather Dubrow

The Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to open up about her castmates’ feud and noted that Noella’s decision to keep going with her dislike for Heather is confusing.

“I don’t know why she doesn’t let it go,” confessed Emily. “It’s just like an ongoing thing that she has with Heather. And for me, it’s just like, you’re not going to get Heather to admit she did something that she didn’t do. I don’t know. I would’ve backed out of that a long time ago.”

Emily later added, “It’s all very bizarre to me. It doesn’t make sense. I feel like maybe she’s taking this Heather thing too far to make herself look better, or look dramatic, or look good on the show. I don’t know. I know that I want to let it go a long time ago.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.