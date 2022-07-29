RHOC: Dr. Jen Armstrong not surprised by Noella Bergener’s reaction to being fired

Dr. Jen Armstrong speaks on Noella Bergener’s behavior. Pic credit: @noellabergener/@jenniferarmstrongmd/Instagram

Dr. Jen Armstrong has been throwing shade ever since she got fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County, and now she’s taking aim at Noella Bergener. After both women revealed that they were not asked to return for another season, they had different reactions to the news.

Dr. Jen opted to remain gracious and thanked the network for the opportunity, but Noella took a different approach.

Viewers were shocked that Noella wasn’t given another chance as she brought the drama last season. Whether you loved her or hated her, it’s fair to say that her name was on everyone’s lips.

That’s why everyone, including Noella, couldn’t understand why she was fired, and some people blasted Bravo for their decision. Noella seems to have scoured the internet for each one of those comments and reshared them on her Instagram Story.

For several days the model posted screenshots of viewers urging Bravo to bring her back, and according to Jen, she’s not the least bit surprised at Noella’s actions.

During a recent interview, she noted that the mom-of-two was trying to get cast on RHOC for several years, so getting axed after one season was quite a blow to Noella.

Dr. Jen Armstrong is not surprised by Noella Bergener’s behavior

Dr. Jen Armstrong threw some shade at Noella Bergerner during her interview with Page Six, which is not surprising since the women butted heads throughout the season.

The two newbies were polar opposites which would explain why the stern and serious Dr. Jen could not get along with Noella’s over-the-top antics. Interestingly, neither of their personalities was a fit for the show because they’ve both been fired.

However, regarding Noella’s reaction to her firing, Dr. Jen noted, “It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. You could kind of see it coming.”

“She was trying to get on the show for years,” explained Jen, who admitted she too wanted to be on the show. However, she added, “For years, that was her dream, so I could kind of see that that was how it would play out.”

Dr. Jen Armstrong talks about a possible friendship with Noella Bergener

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said some time ago that Noella was putting on an act for the cameras.

However, now that their circumstances have changed, the mom-of-three is not opposed to getting to know her castmate outside of the show.

Jen said there could “possibly” be a pathway to a friendship with her nemesis now that they’re both off the show.

“I’d like to get to know her on a more stable playing field,” she admitted.

“I knew her before the show, too,” continued Dr. Jen. “But her life’s changed, so maybe she’s a little bit more down to earth now.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.