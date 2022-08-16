RHOC crossover cast member Taylor Armstrong films scene with Heather and Terry Dubrow

Fans commented that Taylor Armstrong looked scared in the post
@realitydude_ on Instagram posted a picture of Taylor and the Dubrow’s. The photo was captioned, “Heather and Terry were filming with Taylor for season 17 of the RHOC.”
Fans were quick to comment that Taylor looked uneasy and even scared in the picture. Other viewers commented that Heather was already setting out to manipulate the RHOBH former star.
One user wrote, “Coniving Heather is up to no good im sure! Trying to get Taylor on her side against Shannon! Watch now Heather will Snub WalMart Gina Now! Tamra will set her straight!”
Another RHOC viewer joked, “She looks like she’s being held hostage.”
Other fans wondered what role Taylor will play next season and whether or not she would be a full cast member.
A viewer wrote, “I thought Taylor got the orange. She doesn’t deserve ‘friend of’ she deserves much more!”
Taylor Armstrong has made friends with Tamra Judge ahead of the new season of the RHOC
The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will include Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.
It was also recently announced that Tamra Judge will be returning to the show. Jill Zarin confirmed the news before she got a chance to do so, which caused Tamra to call her “thirsty.”
Taylor recently appeared alongside Tamra in Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Ex-Wives Club.
The season was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. Tamra and Taylor got along well so hopefully, they’ll have each other’s back on this season of the RHOC.
Tamra took to Twitter to confirm her friendship with Taylor, writing, “Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl Taylor Armstrong is joining me along for the ride.” She added, “Double the trouble coming your way.”
Tamra and Taylor seem ready and eager to reprise their roles on the hit Bravo show.
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.