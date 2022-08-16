RHOC crossover cast member Taylor Armstrong films scene with Heather and Terry Dubrow

RHOBH former star Taylor Armstrong films a scene as a crossover cast member. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong recently made history as the first Housewife to permanently cross over to another franchise.

This summer, Taylor joined the first-ever Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Filming for the new season of The RHOC may have already started, and fans got a glimpse of a new scene.

In a picture posted on Instagram, Taylor was seen sitting at a restaurant table and having drinks with Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow.

In the post, Taylor was barely smiling and appeared stiff.

Heather and her husband showed off a huge smile as they leaned toward Taylor in the picture.