News

RHOC crossover cast member Taylor Armstrong films scene with Heather and Terry Dubrow


Taylor Armstrong
RHOBH former star Taylor Armstrong films a scene as a crossover cast member. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong recently made history as the first Housewife to permanently cross over to another franchise.

This summer, Taylor joined the first-ever Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County. 

Filming for the new season of The RHOC may have already started, and fans got a glimpse of a new scene. 

In a picture posted on Instagram, Taylor was seen sitting at a restaurant table and having drinks with Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow. 

In the post, Taylor was barely smiling and appeared stiff. 

Heather and her husband showed off a huge smile as they leaned toward Taylor in the picture. 


