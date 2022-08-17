RHOC alums Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson announce plans for joint podcast

Kelly Dodd announces joint podcast with Vicki Gunvalson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Controversial The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd is planning to start a joint podcast with Vicki Gunvalson and not everyone is happy about that.

Kelly announced the news on her podcast with husband Rick Leventhal, The Rick and Kelly Show, and people are already reacting to the news.

The duo would be following in the footsteps of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp who currently have a joint podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Teddi and Tamra’s podcast tend to focus on things in the Bravo universe including the Housewives franchise and there’s a strong possibility that Kelly and Vicki will follow along those lines.

The pair haven’t exactly hammered out all the details of their pending project and Kelly did not share a possible date for the show’s premiere.

They have also not yet picked out an ideal name for the podcast, but Kelly wants her supporters to offer their suggestions.

Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson hosting a new podcast?

Kelly Dodd is one of the most polarizing Bravo Housewives and viewers were happy when the network fired her from the show.

However, Kelly is now even more unfiltered on her podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhal and we might be getting more of that very soon. In a recent episode, the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star dropped some big news.

“Vicki wants to do a show with me, and I told her ‘yeah that would be great,'” announced Kelly.

Rick was quite excited about the venture and chimed in “This is breaking news, you’re gonna do another podcast this time with Vicki.”

“You and Vicki together, it’s gonna be awesome,” added the former Fox News correspondent.

While Rick seems confident that Vicki and Kelly’s podcast will be a great idea, not everyone agrees.

RHOC viewers sound off on Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd’s podcast

After Kelly shared the news of hosting a podcast with Vicki, Real Housewives of Orange County viewers had a lot to say about the idea.

“So thirsty and desperate both that is sad,” commented one Instagram user.

“Is it called Desperate and Problematic? ” questioned someone else.

“So thirsty both of them..you’re retired take the badge and move on,” wrote a commenter.

One person also added, “A definitive NO!”

However, despite the naysayers, some people felt the idea of Kelly and Vicki together could be a good fit.

“I think this will be fun…I thought of a good name…Ousted but Outstanding with Kelly & Vicki!” said one commenter.

“YESSS THIS WILL BE GOOD we need drama,” said someone else.

Another Instagram user chimed in, “Yes absolutely unhinged.”

Someone else also wrote, “Yesss bring it Ms. Dodd and Ms. Gunvalson I’m here for it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.