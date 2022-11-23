News RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson shimmers in black mesh dress

Vicki Gunvalson shimmered in a little black dress this week alongside her boyfriend Michael. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley The former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is not one to shy away from the limelight. This week, she even sparkled in it. Vicki stunned in a tight black minidress with crystal embellishments at a recent wedding in Naples, Florida.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum added some drama to the typical little black dress with black netting.

She recently shared a series of pictures showing off her full ensemble.

Vicki brought her latest beau, Michael, as her wedding date.

The former housewife matched her boyfriend, who wore a classic black suit and tie. She posted two photos of her smiling next to him at the wedding.

Vicki’s dress featured chic black netting adorned in crystals.

The black mesh material went up to her neckline and hung to her ankles. Vicki wore matching strappy black heels.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member donned large crystal drop earrings to match the dress. She further accessorized with a thin diamond bracelet and a chunky ring.

Fellow Bravo stars, past and current, complimented Vicki’s look, including former OC housewife Gretchen Rossi. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille also commented and wrote, “You look fabulous.”

Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki shared that she was headed home back to the OC before visiting her daughter, Briana, for Thanksgiving this week.

The OG of the OC takes to Etsy

Vicki is a reality star as well as the CEO and founder of an insurance company. Now, she has added financial wellness guru to her resume.

The Coto Insurance founder runs a financial wellness Etsy shop. One may not think financial wellness is something that can be bought, but sure enough, Vicki is trying to sell it.

She has various “get out of debt” journals/planners and advice books listed for purchase on the site. While some are physical copies, others are available for download. The product selection is limited, but nothing is currently out of inventory.

While it’s unclear if Vicki will ever be a housewife again, she was reportedly seen filming with the ladies of the upcoming Season 17. If nothing else, fans will see her at some point as a friend of the cast next season.

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently filming.