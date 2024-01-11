RHOC alum Meghan King makes offensive remark about ‘Puerto Rican shower’ as Kelly Dodd comes to her defense

Meghan King is getting blasted online for a “racist” and “derogatory” remark she made about Puerto Ricans, and in her corner is none other than Kelly Dodd.

That speaks for itself, as The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seems to revel in upsetting people with her offensive remarks.

Well, Meghan has joined the club, and now she’s being called out after a video she shared online started marking the rounds.

In the clip, the 39-year-old acknowledged that what she was about to say wouldn’t be politically correct, but she told it anyway.

Meghan thought it would stay between them since the video was shared only with her paid subscribers.

However, she might need to rethink that strategy and not say offensive things.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recorded a video in her car as she talked about getting a spray tan.

However, she reasoned that spray tans are “disgusting” and “they make me stink.”

Meghan told her followers that she had a quick solution to get rid of the bad odor, seemingly spraying on perfume or something scented to mask the smell.

“I stink and I took a Puerto Rican shower,” said Meghan, “So, I know that’s not PC which is why I’m doing it for subscribers only.”

She continued, “You can smell me from a mile away and it will smell like roses…from a mile away. Up close, different story.”

After the video was posted online, Kelly Dodd hopped into the comments to defend her.

“Omg people are offended 😂😂😂😂😂 if you say Parisian bath 🛀. That’s ok ✅ this is so ridiculous! Keep being offended,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @bravo_boo/Instagram

Kelly Dodd might be fine with Meghan’s remarks, but let’s hear what people from the Puerto Rican community had to say since they were dragged into this nonsense.

“I’m Puerto Rican and I’ve never heard of such a thing. It sounds very racist,” said one commenter.

“I’m Puerto Rican and seriously wtf 🤬'” said someone else.

Pic credit: @bravo_boo/Instagram

One person stated, “I’m puerto rican & we shower. Just because you decide to not be clean and blame it on other races just means you’re just ignorant brainless as well as racist.

Someone else added, “Every Puerto Rican I’ve known has been obsessive compulsive clean… What an ignorant and untrue thing to say.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.