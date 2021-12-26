RHOC alum Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens split after two months of marriage

RHOC alum Meghan King has reportedly split from husband Cuffe Biden Owens after just two months of marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her new husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have reportedly called it quits after just two months of marriage.

The former couple shocked followers when their wedding came just a few short weeks after going public with their relationship on social media.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Meghan and Cuffe tied the knot on October 11, 2021, and documented the romantic journey with Brides.com.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan told the publication at the time.

She shared, “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

Now, the couple is headed in separate directions and ended their marriage according to a source.

“She has told friends they broke up,” a source told Page Six.

Meghan was previously married to MLB star Jim Edmonds. The pair split in 2019 and share three children, Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3.

When Jim learned of Meghan and Cuffe’s romance, he told the DailyMail that he thought it was a “joke.”

“I thought it was a joke. They’d been dating for about four weeks!” he shared.

He also questioned if his ex-wife might be pregnant.

“Is she pregnant? But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?” he continued.

Meghan celebrates Christmas with her children

Despite her rumored split from Cuffe, Meghan and her children celebrated Christmas in traditional fashion and she shared the festivities with her followers on social media.

On Christmas Eve, Meghan posted a sweet video of her and the kids as they prepare for Santa’s arrival.

“A glimpse into Christmas Eve at our home ♥️ This year was small and casual: No fuss, no frills, just family and a ton of magic 🎅🏼,” she captioned the video.

Christmas day brought plenty of smiles from the little family as they all sat in front of the tree in their matching pajamas.

“Attempting a family photo after waking up at 4:45am on Christmas Day looks like 👆🏼,” Meghan captioned the post. “Merry Christmas! I hope Santa brings you a nap!”

