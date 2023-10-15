RHOC alum Kelly Dodd calls Shannon Beador ‘a waste’ who’ll ‘do anything for money’

In case you thought Kelly Dodd had changed her ways since leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, think again.

The controversial alum still has a sharp tongue, and she recently set her sights on former friend Shannon Beador and called her “a waste.”

Kelly said a lot more about the 59-year-old, who, just can’t seem to catch a break these days.

A few weeks ago, she was arrested and charged with a DUI and a hit-and-run during a night out.

She was later investigated by Animal Control –since her dog Archie was also in the car — when she allegedly drove drunk and swung her car into a neighboring house, causing a bit of damage to the property.

Most recently, Shannon had to face her actions at the RHOC reunion as her castmates aired concern about her drinking, despite her denial. The reunion was filmed 10 days before her shocking arrest.

However, the hits keep coming for the mom of three because now she’s getting called out by Kelly Dodd.

Kelly Dodd slams Shannon Beador in angry rant and calls her ‘a waste’

The former RHOC star’s recent rant is very on-brand for Kelly, who never lets anyone stop her from speaking her mind.

In a video shared by a Housewives fan page, Kelly blasted her once close friend and called out her behavior.

“She’s fake as f**k okay!” exclaimed Kelly. “Shannon Beador will do anything for money. She’s a waste okay?”

The 48-year-old noted that she was angry because Shannon tossed her to the side now that her Tres Amiga partner Tamra Judge is back on the show.

“She said ‘Tamra, she’s more thirsty.’ Now Tamra’s back on, and now all of a sudden I’m out?” continued Kelly, who then gave the middle finger to the camera and added, “Shannon you’re so full of crap it’s disgusting!”

Kelly Dodd wants Tamra Judge fired from RHOC

Meanwhile, Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal have been tuned in to RHOC this season, and they had a lot to say about Tamra Judge’s return.

The couple, who’ve been recapping the episodes on YouTube via The Rick & Kelly Show, gave their two cents after the reunion aired.

“They need to get rid of Tamra,” said Kelly in the video. “They need to break up that tres amigas because it’s irritating.”

She also promoted the episode on Instagram and shared a screenshot of a viewer comment that read, “I agree, please get rid of Tamra…”

Kelly wrote in her caption, “Please watch my YouTube recap on #rhoc my Mom 👩 puts in her 2 cents !! I absolutely love reading the comments!! Everyone wants Tamra FIRED!! Go to @youtube type Rick & Kelly Show.. please push.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.