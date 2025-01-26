RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke showered with support after debuting her ‘best look yet’

Sutton Stracke hasn’t been as immersed in the drama as her co-stars during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, but she is always on hand to offer her unfiltered thoughts.

Her smaller-than-usual contributions to the show this season have been memorable, which should help her keep her diamond for another year.

The veteran reality TV star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her glam for the next batch of RHOBH after-shows.

These episodes unspool on YouTube and Peacock after the Bravo telecasts of the regular episodes and feature the cast giving their two cents about the latest wave of drama on the show.

Sutton has teased a drastic new look for the final episodes in the Instagram post in which she wrote the following caption:

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Happy Caturday.”

The 53-year-old is seen wearing a leopard print dress and shoes, but the significant change is that she has much longer hair, so she opted for extensions.

Sutton’s new look is a departure

It’s quite a departure from the shorter hair she’s donned on the show over the last few seasons, and fans were quick to offer compliments.

Sutton Stracke feels the love. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

“QUEEN,” said one fan alongside a wealth of love heart emojis.

“This is your best look yet,” another fan declared.

“Ok the glam is next level. Come on miss ma’am,” said a third viewer.

Sutton’s longtime friend and RHOBH co-star, Jennifer Tilly, wrote, “Me-ow,” alongside a cat emoji.

“You look amazing,” another RHOBH fan wrote.

“MOTHER MOTHER MOTHER,” a final critic wrote.

Sutton Stracke is getting a lot of compliments. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

The praise is quite the heel turn from the countless fans calling out Sutton earlier this season after her comments about Kyle Richards’ relationship with Mauricio Umansky.

At one point, Sutton was Team Kyle, but she realized the error of her ways last season when her supposed BFF continually threw her under the bus.

Sutton has been feeling the heat on RHOBH

Fans recently branded Sutton a pot stirrer because of her continued commentary on Kyle’s personal life.

Kyle even went as far as saying that she no longer trusts Sutton, which is pretty bizarre considering Kyle has pulled the same schtick with Sutton for years now.

There’s a good chance they will face off at the RHOBH Season 14 reunion, but then again, Kyle will probably have many people wanting to give her a stern talking-to during the season-ending event.

Kyle has been feuding with Dorit Kemsley this season, and the other cast members have been forced to pick sides.

Earlier this week, newbie Bozoma Saint John called Kyle the most two-faced cast member, so we’re sure that will come up.

It’s been a dramatic season of RHOBH so far, with the cast clocked in and everyone coming at each other.

We’re about halfway through, so we should probably strap in for what’s sure to be a memorable run of episodes.

What are your thoughts on Sutton’s newest look?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.