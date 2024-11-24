RHOBH’s Kyle Richards responds to Dorit Kemsley’s viral smoking scene in the premiere

Dorit Kemsley gave us chills in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere, showing us a side of her we hadn’t seen before.

We also hadn’t seen Dorit lighting up a cigarette while driving on the highway, at least not on the show.

Health and safety concerns aside, apparently, viewers applauded the 48-year-old for not giving any thought to her image and just being herself.

Fans of the show were on social media talking about the memorable moment.

Her once-close friend Kyle Richards was also asked about the scene during a recent interview, and she found humor in the situation.

The OG wasn’t surprised about her castmate smoking, but what surprised her was that it made the cut.

According to Kyle, car camera footage is rarely used except for the occasional phone call featured on the show, which means that, like her, Dorit was likely caught off guard when she saw the episode.

Kyle Richards responds to Dorit Kemsley’s smoking scene in the RHOBH premiere

The RHOBH star was asked about Dorit’s viral clip from the Season 14 premiere, which has been making the rounds on social media.

“I don’t smoke at all, but when I saw that clip of Dorit smoking, I laughed because I know… she did not think they were going to use that,” said Kyle.

The brunette beauty noted that footage filmed in their vehicles is rarely used, so this might have caught Dorit by surprise.

“She was definitely off in her world, smoking, thinking that would never be used, so she was probably like, ‘noooooo,'” added Kyle.

Dorit sets the tone for Season 14 with her tagline

If you thought Dorit’s activated moment in the premiere was one and done, think again.

The Season 14 taglines were revealed on November 23 at the Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, along with a fresh spin on their opening looks.

The mom of two’s tagline was very telling about what we can expect from her this season, as she exclaimed, “I might look like a doll, but don’t wind me up.”

As for Kyle, she went with, “These hills have eyes, and they’re all staring at me.”

Sutton Stracke paid homage to her Southern roots, saying, “I honor my fine Southern manners by putting you in your place.”

Her bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, said, “I’ve been in the game too long to play by someone else’s rules.”

Erika Jayne teased her new life as a single woman, exclaiming, “In Beverly Hills, money buys a lot… but my independence? Priceless.”

Newbie Bozoma St. John came in hot, saying, “Introducing the greatest product I’ve ever marketed: myself.”

Which RHOBH Season 14 tagline is your favorite? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.