RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley details ‘difficult’ month after son Jagger’s hospitalization

Veteran The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley took to Instagram to share an update on her son Jagger after reports of him being hospitalized broke last month.

The 48-year-old revealed that she got to go trick-or-treating with both of her children on Halloween, something she didn’t expect given her 10-year-old son’s medical woes over the last month.

“The past month has been very difficult for our family,” she started in an emotional statement accompanied by a video of her and her family dressed up as the Flintstones for Halloween.

The concerning post reads, “Jagger had two surgeries for septic hip and had to stay in the hospital.” Dorit admitted that there was a “setback this week.”

“Luckily, this incredibly brave, courageous little boy is a fighter (like Rocky, as he would say), and we are able to enjoy Halloween like he desperately wanted to.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“That made this Halloween extra special for all of us,” she continued before thanking Providence Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and everyone who has contacted her.

“I’m in awe and so proud of our little munchkin, his strength, positive mindset, and can-do attitude he’s maintained through everything he’s been through,” Dorit said of her son.

The Kemsley family are moving on

“Feeling blessed and hopeful that better days lay ahead. Yabba-dabba-doo from the Flintstones!”

It sure sounds like the Kemsley family has had a difficult time, so it’s great to hear that Jagger’s health is improving.

Dorit is set to return for her eighth season as a cast member on RHOBH later this month. The new episodes will pick up in the aftermath of her separation from husband Paul “PK” Kemsley.

It was evident the couple had issues last season when they struggled to agree on much, so their storyline will involve them co-parenting and moving on from one another.

PK still appears in the trailer for the new season, so we’re sure they will have plenty of scenes together.

The first footage also strongly implied that there’s a new man in Dorit’s life, but that kind of thing will probably be kept under wraps until the episodes air.

Far too often, aspects of cast members’ lives make it onto social media before they play out on-screen, which detracts from the fun for fans.

Dorit will be caught up in a lot of drama on RHOBH

Dorit will also be caught up in an explosive feud with one-time friend Kyle Richards.

Their relationship imploded last season, and Dorit went into the previous reunion feeling like Kyle strategically attempted to smooth things over the night before the taping after weeks of not talking to her.

Of course, the pair came to blows, and the official trailer showcases them arguing like never before during the new season.

For Season 14, Dorit and Kyle will be joined by returning cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke. Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly are new additions to the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.