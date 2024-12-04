RHOBH viewers slam latest cast trip: ‘Budget must be really low this year’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ventured off on their first cast trip of Season 14 during the most recent episode, and we think it’s fair to say everyone expected something a bit more lavish.

The episode started with Kathy Hilton dropping off suitcases to Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and Jennifer Tilly.

While there was initial confusion about why Kathy was showing up at their homes, everyone quickly learned she had invited them on a weekend trip to Oceanside, California.

The trip served as the perfect opportunity for the women to regroup and come to terms with the changes in their lives, but it was less sparkly than the past trips the series featured.

At one point, a Tom Cruise lookalike was drafted in to take photos with the ladies, which seemed more symbolic of the trip because it felt like production didn’t want to push the boat out and throw money at the show.

Of course, we know that RHOBH’s ratings are down this season, so perhaps producers are scaling back the show’s budget to keep it on the air.

Either way, viewers were not impressed with the location choice and took to Dorit’s Instagram page to voice their confusion.

RHOBH viewers sound off on the cast trip

“Oceanside, huh? Budget must really be low this year,” said a fan using many laughing emojis.

“Please,” said another one in response to the above comment, complete with some laughing emojis.

“My thoughts exactly. No one goes to Oceanside,” a third viewer declared.

“lmaooo my thoughts too,” a fourth viewer chimed in, while another questioned, “what’s wrong” with the ladies going to Oceanside.

“It’s changed a lot. It’s very nice now,” the fan reasoned.

Meanwhile, a viewer unfamiliar with Oceanside wanted to know “more about” the location.

While the trip didn’t resonate with viewers, we’re sure the high drama did.

Kyle and Dorit can’t stop arguing on RHOBH Season 14

Kyle and Dorit argued for a third time this season as the pair duked it out over who’s been the worst friend.

But Dorit, who has been so activated this season, ended the episode by screaming at her former friend because of their fraught relationship.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and something tells us that this argument is just beginning.

The big issue is that the series is putting all stock in this feud, and it’s already starting to wear thin, which doesn’t bode well for the rest of the season.

What are your thoughts on the trip location?

