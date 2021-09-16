RHOBH: Viewers react to another extravagant story from Erika Jayne after latest episode

RHOBH viewers don’t believe Erika Jayne’s latest story. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne just revealed another dramatic story, but not everyone is buying it. Erika had a chat with Kyle Richards recently and recounted a shocking incident that involved another car crash, this one involving her son, as well as a break-in at estranged husband Tom Girardi’s home.

After being told the elaborate story in last night’s episode, Kyle was shocked and called the whole thing unbelievable. Others who watched the scene play out shared Kyle’s sentiment, and many people took to social media to comment.

Erika Jayne tells shocking car crash and burglary story

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills did not disappoint last night, thanks, in part, to Erika Jayne.

Some of the women gathered at Kathy Hilton’s house for a relaxing spa day, and when Erika arrived, she opened up to Kyle about being stressed. As for the source of that stress, it wasn’t about the obvious legal drama.

Erika revealed that Tom’s house had been burglarized and she called her son, a police officer, to go and check on things. However, her son was in a car accident and flipped his car five times on his way there. As for Tom, Erika said he actually confronted the burglar and then had to have eye surgery.

RHOBH viewers instantly took to Twitter and reacted to Erika’s latest claims.

“I feel like if there was any truth to either part of the story Erika told Kyle then it would’ve been in the news at the time and production would’ve shown a clip of the news article like they always do,” wrote one commenter.

Another Twitter user wrote, “I feel like Erika is just reciting a page out of her mad-libs book she scribbled in on her way to see the ladies whenever she tells these off the wall stories.”

RHOBH viewers don’t believe Erika Jayne

Twitter was ablaze last night after Erika Jayne made the shocking revelation to her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.

While Kyle called Erika’s story unbelievable, she made it clear that she did believe her friend, but many RHOBH viewers did not! The comments and gifs were clear indicators that people did not buy the Painkiller singer’s latest revelation.

The fly on the wall listening to Erika Jayne lie to kyle, about tom turning into a power ranger and fighting off burglers, then getting surgery in the eye, then her son flips his car 5 times in snowy streets of Pasadena in order to help his fellow power ranger…. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/FwQgKfwkdN — ♎️ALEXANDER♎️ (@DaThingsIwanna) September 16, 2021

One Twitter user accused Erika of making up the story and called her “a ridiculous human being.”

Now Erika I love you but that’s story is um #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/d6IEtu4mY4 — Wise (@itsjasbitch_) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another RHOBH viewer says he’s just waiting for the police to refute Erika’s claim.

That’s exactly what happened the last time the 50-year-old told her castmates about Tom Girardi driving off a cliff and being left unconscious for 12 hours. Two journalists investigated the incident and found out that the Pasadena police had no record of Tom’s car crash.

However, this story should be easier to substantiate because Erika noted on the show that it was the Pasadena Police department who called her about the burglary.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.