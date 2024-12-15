RHOBH viewers defend Garcelle Beauvais as PK slams her over robbery comment

Garcelle Beauvais often gets a lot of heat for speaking her mind, and now she has ticked off Paul “PK” Kemsley.

This time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are in her corner after PK trashed her on social media.

He wasn’t happy with a comment Garcelle made regarding the home invasion and robbery that occurred at the couple’s home in 2021.

A year after that incident, Dorit was robbed again, this time of $10,000 in cash while Christmas shopping at Marshalls.

Garcelle has been airing her suspicions—at one point questioning why Dorit still had her jewelry after being robbed.

The topic is being discussed again this season, and during a conversation, Garcelle said she didn’t think Dorit was involved in the home invasion but that someone else was.

PK assumed he was that “someone else,” and he hit back in a post on social media.

PK slams Garcelle Beauvais after her comment about his home robbery

PK reposted a screenshot of Garcelle and Sutton’s conversation, which was posted on BravoTV with the caption, “Is Garcelle Beauvais insinuating PK was involved in Dorit Kemsley’s robbery?”

He responded with a shady comeback for the Black Girl Missing actress, tagging her in his Instagram Story.

“@garcelle there must be a better way of making money… maybe change your manager #rhobh,” he wrote.

In Season 13, Dorit called out Garcelle for the hurtful comment but clearly, the outspoken actress is not backing down.

RHOBH fans defend Garcelle after PK throws shade

The RHOBH star received support online after PK threw major shade at her on social media.

Some people agreed with Garcelle’s insinuation that Dorit’s estranged husband was involved in her robbery.

“Oh, he’s guilty. For sure. I thought so before, but I really think so now!” wrote an X user, adding, “It’s making a lot of sense to me now. Nonetheless, anyone looking at the facts knows it was an inside job!”



“I’ll be honest, I thought PK had something to do with it because of how he treated Dorit and her PTSD from the robbery,” added someone else.

“I think PK was involved too. Been thought that. She just channeling the viewers,” said another commenter.

One RHOBH viewer exclaimed, “Garcelle has money problems? Pk, sir, try again. He always likes to speak up on woman business. But didn’t they say one of their homes is in foreclosure?”

Another added, “Lmao PK, Garcelle has JOBS, several of them. You’re a drunk who’s BROKE. Garcelle just said what most people were thinking.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.