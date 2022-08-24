RHOBH trolls hurl nasty insults at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son

Garcelle has come out in full mama bear force to shut down the haters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trolls hurl insults at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, and she’s not here for it.

There’s no question that Season 12 of RHOBH has been one for the books when it comes to drama and fighting.

Garcelle has found herself in the thick of it, but things took a turn at her birthday party when Erika Jayne told her son Jax to “get the f**k out.”

As tension mounts between Garcelle and Erika, as well as Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are taking sides.

However, this week the trolls took things too far by attacking not only Jax but his older brother Oliver too.

Jax used Instagram Stories to take on the haters, asking to be left alone and reminding people that he’s just a teenager.

Social media got heated as Jax’s IG Story went viral. One Twitter user captured several of the insults being hurled at Jax.

The remarks brought up Oliver’s drug addiction, commenting on Garcelle not finishing high school and more. Those comments were made by fans who made it clear they were Team Erika, Team Lisa, and Team Diana Jenkins.

#RHOBH Again, Housewives fans cross the line and go after Garcelle’s youngest on his IG account. Pathetic losers. pic.twitter.com/36J8kKJFLb — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) August 23, 2022

All of those are awful, but one crossed a major line and sent many of the RHOBH ladies into a frenzy.

Jax shared on Instagram Stories a horrible message he received, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone, or you’ll deal with us.”

The teenager added this was taking things too far at this point.

Garcelle used Twitter to put the haters and trolls on notice. She reminded people that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a TV show before writing, “leave our kids alone.”

Pic credit: @GarcelleB/Twitter

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares a message about the hate he’s received

On Wednesday, Jax sent out a lengthy statement via Instagram Stories, starting by reminding people that he’s a kid, not a mature adjust, and he should not be treated as such.

Instead of enjoying his first week of high school, Jax has been dealing with disgusting online trolls. Jax did not sign up for RHOBH, nor does he have anything to do with the on-screen feuds.

“I just want to be a normal kid. The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point,” he shared.

Jax’s grateful for the support, but being spammed with hateful and racist comments from “middle-aged women” wasn’t how he intended to begin high school, and it’s too much.

Garcelle Beauvais and her son Jax are taking on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trolls after a week filled with hate toward the teenager.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.