RHOBH: Tom Girardi’s disabled victims start GoFundMe page to repair their trailer home

Tom Girardi victims turn to GoFundMe for help. Pic credit: Bravo

Things are getting desperate for victims in the case involving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi.

Some former clients of the embattled attorney who have yet to receive their settlement are now suffering and have turned to GoFundMe after their home fell into disrepair.

The Jones family is among a slew of victims who’ve accused Tom Girardi of not turning over funds owed to them after hiring the firm Girardi-Keese to represent them.

The firm reportedly received the settlement for the Jones family, but they have not received a penny.

The Jones family has turned to GoFundMe after finding out that Tom Girardi has filed for bankruptcy, and they may never get their settlement.

Erika Jayne has been talking about the legal woes in episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she continues to maintain innocence regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, Holly, Kellie, and Matt Jones noted in their request that “In 2012, we hired Girardi-Keese to help us in a lawsuit against the Risperdal company that has caused Matt’s gynecomastia. Just recently, we found out they had filed bankruptcy. They received the money from our settlement but haven’t given it to us.”

The information continued, “We were going to use the money to fix or replace our house… We own and live in an older mobile home, and it is in need of major repairs or possibly a new trailer home to put on this land.”

“The roof is leaking, which is causing damage to the ceilings, the wood around the windows is rotting, the floors are starting to unlevel in some places, the floor is sinking in where the washer and dryer are in the hallway, the bathroom, and the back bedroom, the deck is rotting, and there are some problems with the plumbing,” they added.

The Jones family is also disabled

As if the situation wasn’t sad enough, the request also noted that Holly and Matt are both disabled and have tried other means to get funds for their home.

“We have tried to go through the house insurance, but of course, our policy does not cover water/sewage damage even though it was not our fault. We are becoming desperate to find a way to either fix our house or replace it. However, the house is in such disrepair that it’s going to be very expensive,” they noted.

The Tom Girardi victims further revealed, “Holly and Matt are both disabled. Kellie works two part-time jobs, one of which is being a caregiver for her mother, Holly. Any and all help will be greatly appreciated.”

The family created the GoFundMe page in May of this year, and they’re trying to raise $10,000. So far, they’ve received a little over $3,600.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.