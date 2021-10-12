RHOBH: Tom Girardi victim speaks out after watching Erika Jayne on RHOBH, asks ‘is she spending our money?’

Tom Girardi’s alleged victims speak on Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Attorneys in the Tom Girardi bankruptcy case aren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Tom’s alleged victims have been watching the Bravo show as well.

While Erika’s estranged husband is the one being accused of stealing millions of settlement money that were meant for his clients, Erika has also been implicated. The attorneys allege that $25 million was sent to EJ Global LLC. and they want the Painkiller singer to pay that back.

However, watching Erika’s extravagant lifestyle play out on the show over the years has the victims very worried that she has been spending money that is owed to them.

Victims worried Erika Jayne has been spending their money

A recent article in the New York Times detailed some eye-opening details about the case and the alleged involvement of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

In the lengthy expose, some of the victims spoke out and the Ruigomez family– who were also featured on the Housewife and the Hustler— was among them. After seeing Erika’s extravagant lifestyle on the show, they are worried that the money she has been spending belongs to them.

In the article, Kathleen Ruigomez noted that the millions still owed to her by Girardi & Keese are desperately needed for her son’s continued medical care.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I do worry about getting paid,” shared Ms. Ruigomez– who confessed that she used to enjoy watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“The first few seasons we kind of liked her, but then we began becoming more and more concerned about our money. Is she spending our money?” questioned Ms. Ruigomez. “Now she is very unlikable on the show. She seems like she almost has an attitude that we victims ruined her gig.”

The Ruigomez family is still owed millions

The Ruigomez family is only one of the many victims that have spoken out after being allegedly scammed by Tom Girardi.

In 2010, Kathleen’s then 19-year-old son Joseph was the victim of a gas explosion that destroyed their family home in San Bruno, California. His girlfriend died in the explosion and the teenager suffered burns and severe lung damage.

In 2013, Tom Girardi represented the Ruigomez family and won a settlement of $11 million from the power company. The money was supposed to be dispersed monthly, but when they stopped receiving payments, the family grew suspicious.

According to court documents, the Ruigomez family is still waiting for most of their money. However, they were recently granted permission to investigate Erika and if any of her assets belong to Tom they can pursue her for monies owed.

Meanwhile, Joseph has had to undergo “nearly three dozen surgeries,” since the accident, and the family is in desperate need of the funds to continue to provide for his medical care.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.