RHOBH: Sutton Stracke thinks it’s ‘ironic’ that Erika Jayne called her a ‘disaster’

Sutton Stracke responds to Erika Jayne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Sutton Stracke is clapping back at her nemesis Erika Jayne for calling her a disaster and she finds the comment quite ironic.

After last season’s feud between Sutton and Erika, there’s no love lost between them at this point. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars were trying to be civil this season but Erika had a lot to say behind Sutton’s back during a chat with Garcelle Beauvais.

The actress was surprised when Erika said Sutton was a liability to her during a sit-down that was supposed to be about Erika’s drinking.

However, Sutton is not surprised that her nemesis spouted off the negative remark but that will be addressed very soon.

Sutton has been dodging blows all season including drama between her and newbie Diana Jenkins. They attempted to hash things out recently and Sutton thought their chat went well only to find out that Diana had a much different takeaway from their conversation.

Even Kyle Richards, who Sutton continues to call her friend, blindsided her in a previous episode and accused her of lying about previous miscarriages. However, Sutton is taking it all in stride.

Is Sutton Strack the master of her own disaster?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the moment Erika Jayne described her as “the master of her own disaster.”

Sutton found Erika’s words ironic given everything going on in the EXXPEN$IVE singer’s life. Since the season started Erika’s drunken behavior has raised concern among her castmates as she admitted to mixing her prescription with alcohol– a bad combination.

Meanwhile, Sutton noted that she has her life together and doesn’t understand the “disaster” comment.

“Look, I have my new house fully renovated, I’ve got two children going to very good schools on the East Coast. I’m a happy person,” noted Sutton during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. “So I don’t know where the disaster lies in that.”

“Then to call me a liability, I find very ironic,” she added.

Sutton Stracke will face off with Erika Jayne over her comments

Things will take quite the turn on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills once Sutton confronts Erika about her comments.

Garcelle told her friend exactly what Erika said, which will play out in an upcoming episode.

“Whenever we watch things back, or we get to see scenes where we’re not a part of them and hear what people have said about us, it does change maybe your opinion of the friendship,” admitted Sutton. “Then we get time to discuss it… face to face.”

“I’m a face-to-face person. I don’t do that– I don’t take up Twitter wars. I don’t do any of that stuff. I like to talk to your face,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.