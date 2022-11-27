RHOBH: Sutton Stracke sends Garcelle Beauvais birthday shoutout, ‘this is not a fake message’

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke sends out birthday wishes to Garcelle Beauvais. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sutton Stracke sent out a beautiful message to her close friend Garcelle Beauvais yesterday.

The pair became fast friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when they both joined the show in Season 10. They haven’t skipped a beat since.

Viewers have enjoyed seeing their friendship blossom and particularly enjoy their hilarious banter.

In a show where alliances are often shifting, Sutton has made it a point to convey that the Haitian native and she are real friends.

And the Southern Belle made this clear once again when sending out her birthday wishes to Garcelle.

Sutton said that her message was genuine and that they weren’t fake friends. She wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the smartest kindest most loyal people I know. So much that she gets 2 birthdays. I love you @garcelle to the bone. This is not a fake message.”

RHOBH fans react to Sutton Stracke’s message to Garcelle Beauvais

Fans were quick to comment on Sutton’s post and pick up on the shade. They said that they loved the friendship the two shared, and some pointed out that they enjoyed it even more because it was an unexpected duo.

Another fan said that she watches many other franchises, but she thought that Garcelle and Sutton had the most genuine friendship. She added that she loved how they could be honest with each other without it being an issue.

They wrote, “Out of all the franchises. This is the only friendship I see as genuine. I love to see it. Specially to see that you guys can be honest with each other and not be offended.”

Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan also chimed in and said that she loved their friendship. She also asked Sutton for more details on the shade that was being thrown. She wrote, “Love your friendship happy birthday to garcelle. Sutton how you doing? what’s happening friend”

Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

She added laughing emojis to the comment.

Erika Jayne called Sutton Stracke a liability

None of the other women from the cast commented on the post or publicly sent out birthday wishes to Garcelle. In fact, during filming, Erika Jayne told Garcelle that her friendship with Sutton prevented her and the other ladies from getting to know her.

She even said that Sutton was a liability because she constantly put her foot in her mouth. Garcelle, of course, defended her friend.

When this got back to Sutton, she pointed out to Erika that she was the real liability with all the legal woes she was facing. She revealed that a lawyer had called her and that they wanted her to appear in court because of the alleged Ponzi scheme that was being run by Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Sutton also said Erika’s choice of words was ironic.

Viewers recently found out that the CFO at Girardi-Keese was arrested. Christopher Kamon was accused of embezzling $10 million from the firm’s bank accounts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.