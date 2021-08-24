RHOBH: Sutton Stracke says this season is a ‘nail-biter,’ talks biggest misconceptions about her

Sutton Stracke clears up misconceptions about her. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke had a rough start to the season and she got a lot of fo flack from viewers for her behavior. The second-season cast member snagged a diamond after being a friend to the show last year and let’s just say these days Sutton is proving why she was made a full-time Housewife.

The Southern Belle has earned the respect of fans over the last few weeks after grilling Erika Jayne about the rumors regarding estranged husband Tom Girardi amid his embezzlement case.

However, there are some misconceptions out there about Sutton and she wants to clear those up.

Sutton Stracke clears up misconceptions

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was a guest on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and she opened up about everything that’s been going on this season.

During the chat, Sutton also wanted to clear up some of the misconceptions that viewers have formed about her.

“Well I think there’s the misconception that I cry all that time and that I’m too emotional,” confessed Sutton. “I think I had that moment but I’m not like that all the time.”

She also admitted to, “The misconception that I’m not open to talking about race. That’s a huge misconception because I’m very open to it and actually talk to a lot of my friends about it,” noted Sutton – who was referring to her argument with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff, the first Asian-American cast member on the franchise.

Sutton and Crystal got into a huge fight during their cast trip after Sutton tried to shut Crystal down when she tried to talk about her experience being stereotyped. Sutton got a lot of backlash for her behavior and she later issued an apology via social media.

Sutton Stracke talks hardest part of the season

All eyes have been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star this season as she continues to bring the drama. First, it was her ongoing fight with Crystal Kung Minkoff and now there’s tension brewing between her and Erika which will intensify in the coming weeks.

Fans have been absolutely loving RHOBH so far and during Sutton’s interview, she agreed that the season has been a good one.

“I feel like this season’s a bit of nail-biter. It’s been a good one; it’s been tumultuous but it’s been good,” she remarked.

However, the reality TV personality also opened up about the hardest thing she endured this season.

“I think for me it was just I had a lot going on personally and you don’t realize when your personal life is a bit out of wack that it really does affect how you interact with people,” admitted Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.