RHOBH: Sutton Stracke says Erika Jayne whispered something no one else heard during their heated argument

Things got heated between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last night, and Erika spewed a lot of anger at her castmate.

However, Sutton just revealed that the Painkiller singer said something even worse to her under her breath that no one else at the table heard. And it seems the Bravo microphones didn’t pick that up either but now we’re dying to know what was said.

Erika Jayne spewed more anger at Sutton Stracke

Last night’s episode was one for the books as we witnessed another intense dinner party with Erika being the main topic of conversation. However, it was Sutton that got the brunt of Erika’s anger last night after she questioned Erika about her legal drama that has been playing out in the press.

While the other women had plenty to say when Erika wasn’t around, Sutton was left on her own to go head-to-head with Erika. And things got so bad at the dinner party that Sutton left in tears.

However, during an appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, the Southern Belle shared something else that happened at the dreaded dinner party.

“She says something under her breath that I’m not gonna repeat ever, and it was even worse,” confessed Sutton. “It was not good, it was not pretty, it did not look good on her at all.”

“I was shocked, cause I haven’t done anything wrong. I’ve only asked questions,” added Sutton.

Sutton Stracke says castmates did not have her back

During her chat on the After Show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also admitted something that fans have been saying. While the women have all had something to say about Erika behind her back, they left Sutton out to dry once Erika came around.

And when Erika lashed out at Sutton during the dinner party, the women didn’t really defend her either.

“I’ve talked to all of the ladies about this, no one spoke up for me,” said Sutton. “No one said ‘don’t speak to her like that’ not one person!”

Garcelle, who also joined Sutton on the After Show responded to Sutton’s claim.

“I think everybody was shocked at how quickly it escalated to something so serious,” said Garcelle. “Like it was, it was shocking, it really was.”

“Nobody knew what to do, but I will say everybody else was kind of a little afraid cause you don’t wanna be on the receiving end,” noted Sutton. “You gotta be real brave to stand up to that and I don’t think I saw a lot of bravado that night.”

