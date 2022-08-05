RHOBH: Sutton Stracke says biggest surprise this season was her co-stars talking behind her back 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke got a big surprise from her castmates, and not in a good way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is revealing how she feels after watching episodes of her co-stars talking behind her back on camera.

While Season 12, Episode 13, Rose Colored Glasses aired, Sutton spoke with Us Weekly through a video chat.

She wore a white sleeveless shirt and rocked her short blonde hair in a side part as she called in for a video chat with the magazine.

And although her friendship with castmate Garcelle Beauvais is stronger than ever, the same is not true for Sutton’s other relationships

The host, Christina Garibaldi, asked Sutton to name the most surprising thing she had seen so far on Season 12.

Sutton said the most surprising thing was “what the ladies had been saying” about her behind her back.

Sutton Stracke talks about watching Season 12 of RHOBH

Sutton elaborated that the ladies’ comments about her always talking about herself were surprising. She said, “that I like to talk about myself all the time, that I insert myself into everything.”

Sutton said that watching the show was difficult. She said, “It was a hard one to watch. And actually, that whole evening. I went there to celebrate my friend, who I love and adore.”

Sutton explained, “I regret that Kyle came into the conversation. I don’t think that she was in a place that night to have a deep conversation that I was trying to have with Diana.”

However, although Sutton felt that Kyle was out of line, she maintained that the two were on good terms.

Sutton Stracke reveals current relationship with Erika Jayne, Diana Jenkins

As for her relationship with Diana, Sutton said, “We just butt heads. I don’t want her to head butt me, but I don’t think violence is the answer.”

The reality TV star also described her relationship with Erika Girardi. She said, “We don’t have a friendship. We’re very cordial– that’s it.”

Sutton explained, “I’m always open to talking to people and getting to know them better. But right now, I’m good with where we are. We can make some funny comments, and we can sit at a dinner table together, and I think that’s a good place for us.”

Sutton said she was not at Diana’s Christmas party, and watching it back showed different behavior.

She continued, “I just don’t trust anything because I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.