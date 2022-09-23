RHOBH: Sutton Stracke has ‘decisions’ to make while trying on couture dresses

Sutton Stracke tries on couture dresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Sutton Stracke had a hard decision to make having to choose between several couture dresses from fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star posted photos as she tried on the pieces and asked her followers to share their thoughts.

Meanwhile, Bravo viewers have no problem sharing their thoughts on the season with lots of supporters backing Sutton amid her ongoing rift with Erika Jayne.

The costars have been feuding since last season as Sutton probed Erika about her involvement in estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

Things have settled down a bit between them recently but a new feud has ensued between Sutton and newbie Diana Jenkins. After a few attempts at trying to sort out their issues, it’s doubtful these two will ever be friends, but Sutton isn’t letting any of that affect her life.

Right now, the fashionista has bigger problems to contend with, and trying to pick from a variety of couture dresses is the best problem to have.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke tries on couture dresses

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a major problem during a recent wardrobe fitting as she couldn’t decide on an outfit.

She shared the three options and wrote, “Decisions…@jeanpaulgaultier couture. Thoughts? #olivierrousteing.”

Guest designer Olivier Rousteing created the pieces with Jean Paul Gaultier’s unconventional style in mind. However, with Sutton being a fashion risk taker her final three options were not surprising.

The first dress was a stunning pink and white gown with sheer pink tool layering the bottom half and Sutton had a big smile on her face as she modeled the stylish outfit.

However, it was her second outfit that really caught out attention.

Sutton Stracke tries on a risque corset outfit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t reveal where she planned to wear the outfit, but the second one she tried on will certainly turn some heads.

The pinstriped blazer from the Jean Paul Gautier Fall 2022 collection had a split in the middle and a pocket on each side.

It had exaggerated shoulders and a cone bra on the outside along with a strappy corset-style bodice that showed off her midsection. Sutton is not one for belly-baring outfits–unless she’s in a bikini on vacation— so this seemed a little risque for the Bravo personality.

The final dress in the lineup seemed much better suited for Sutton and featured another cone bra but on a structured white bodysuit with intricate weaving and cutout details. She paired that with a black floor-length skirt with a v-shape at the waist and a circular metal detail at the front.

This might be the winner as Sutton’s jaw dropped when she tried on the black and white ensemble.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.