RHOBH star Sutton Stracke in white gown with sheer plunging neckline for glam night out

Sutton Stracke arrives at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sutton Stracke looked amazing as she attended a gala for the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in New York, where she has served on the board of trustees for many years.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star wore a stunning monochrome gown by the American designer Rodarte.

The dress featured a plunging black lace neckline with puffed sleeves, which had been embellished with sequins, and flowed into a gorgeous white satin skirt.

She carried a black clutch bag and kept warm with a white fur stole.

The 51-year-old wore her hair swept to one side in soft waves and wore smoky eye makeup with a red lip.

She shared photos on Instagram with her 493K followers, and wrote, “@abtofficial gala did not disappoint! Celebrating Christopher Rudd’s ballet, Lifted at @lincolncenter was poignant, beautiful and thoughtful. What a fun time with these great friends!”

Sutton Stracke carries Chucky for Halloween

Sutton recently made her acting debut with a guest appearance on Season 2 of the Syfy horror series Chucky.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the special episode, titled Death On Denial, Stracke appears across from her real-life best friend Jennifer Tilly, and plays a parody version of herself.

In the episode, Sutton looks amazing while wearing an off-the-shoulder yellow dress and a pair of crazy jeweled sunglasses.

Yesterday for Halloween, she posted a photo taken on set, holding the murderous Chucky doll. She wrote, “This is my most favorite costume I’ve ever worn! #happyhalloween (slightly scared of #chuckyseries ) 🎃.”

Jennifer Tilly also previously made a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton Stracke takes The Sutton Concept to BravoCon

Sutton currently owns a fashion boutique in West Hollywood. The Sutton Concept is a collection of fashion, art, and home decor brands that she loves.

The concept involves changing brands every season in a constantly evolving collection of beautiful pieces.

Sutton says about her boutique on the company website, “Sutton is all the things I love and know into a retail concept that will be constantly evolving. I promise neither the client or the shop-owner will ever be bored!”

She recently set up a pop-up shop booth at the BravoCon event in New York last month.

She later shared a stunning black and white photo wearing a roll-neck sweater and wrote, “#bravocon last day look in my own SUTTON #sustainablefashion #cashmere sweater. What a weekend! A huge thank you to @thesuttonconcept team. Best booth award!!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.