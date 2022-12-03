Lisa Rinna shared a throwback of herself in a chromatic swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to show off what her mama gave her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a chromatic flag swimsuit.

She was nearly unrecognizable, with long hair and a baby face.

As of late, Lisa has been embracing her body and sharing some sultry photos.

The Days of our Lives alum has been modeling and acting for decades, having been a part of the hot ’90s scene.

Despite the drama stemming from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa appears unbothered as she continues to share and show out on social media.

In the throwback, it was clear Lisa was toned and tanned for the photoshoot.

She didn’t share when the photo was taken, but it appears to be during her days as Billie Reed on Days of our Lives or when she was on Melrose Place.

Lisa Rinna on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on a break as everyone processes what happened during the last season. Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton got into a big feud, which spilled over into the main cast, causing ripples in the friendships.

Nothing was resolved at the reunion, and even at BravoCon, things were contentious. No one knows for sure what happened between the two women in Aspen except them.

Things have yet to be repaired, and casting hasn’t been confirmed for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa has wiped her social media of all things RHOBH as she focuses more on her brands and celebrating her daughters’ accomplishments.

It’s unclear whether Lisa will return, but she makes good TV, and ratings are a big deal for the Bravo network.

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines

Lisa Rinna’s latest endeavor is a line of wines. Rinna Wines launched earlier this year and is available in eight states.

She has an Instagram for the brand, but it hasn’t been built up as much as some other accounts like Rinna Beauty.

Lisa is a true entrepreneur, and Rinna Wines is just her latest endeavor.

There are only two options right now. Brut and Brut Rosé. The tagline on the website is Refined Wines — Unfiltered fun.

She isn’t the first Housewives star to launch her own wine collection, but she is working to ensure it’s successful.

Lisa is keeping herself busy, and it appears she enjoys her downtime while RHOBH continues being on a break.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.