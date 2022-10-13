RHOBH star Kyle Richards shows a lot of leg in backless dress with a thigh high slit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shows off her flawless long legs in a backless dress with a thigh-high slit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kyle Richards showed off quite a bit of leg as she posed in a backless dress with a thigh-high slit.

The 53-year-old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked stunning in her glamorous black dress paired with black stiletto heeled ankle strap sandals.

Her ensemble included a formfitting, long-sleeved backless dress with a dramatic thigh slit.

Richards showed off her flawless, long legs in the photo as she threw her head back and rested one hand on her exposed thigh.

She opted to pull her dark locks back into a ponytail for the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, she topped off her look with white nail polish and a pair of long dangle earrings.

Kyle Richards posed in black for PhotoBook magazine

Richards donned the elegant and daring black dress as part of a photoshoot for PhotoBook magazine. The second dress she modeled was the opposite of the first, as it was a pearly, pure white dress.

The unique plunging white dress featured large puffy long sleeves and a matching white bra and turtleneck collar. She kept her hair in a ponytail but traded her dangles for hoop earrings as she stuck her tongue out for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The last outfit she modeled was a glittering plunging silver dress with a matching neckpiece. She abandoned her earrings altogether for the shimmering, sleeveless dress and posed with one hand on the side of her face.

Richards’ glamorous photoshoot is a stark reminder of how far the actress and TV personality has come since her days as a child actor in Little House on the Prairie. She was just six years old when she nabbed a recurring role in the American western drama series.

After earning several credits in TV and film, she moved on to reality TV with the 2010 series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As of 2022, the reality series is still going strong in its 12th Season with Richards being the only cast member to remain on the show from the beginning to the present.

Richards opened up about difficult RHOBH reunion

Richards shared her PhotoBook magazine photo shoot just shortly after opening about her rough The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

The show filmed a three-part reunion special, which saw Richards reunited with her Season 12 co-stars, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Diana Jenkins, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Lisa Rinna.

The reunion wasn’t very positive and featured many tense moments due to Richards’ relationship with several of the Housewives being strained.

Richards found the reunion particularly difficult because her sister, Kathy Hilton, joined in the special. Richards’ and Hilton’s relationship deteriorated after fellow Housewife Rinna accused Hilton of making nasty remarks about Richards and their co-stars.

Rinna chose to bring the remarks up again at the reunion, much to Richards’ discomfort.

Richards later opened up to People magazine about the reunion being worst than she had anticipated and didn’t end in any resolution afterward. However, she also reiterated that she was doing well and recovering from the ordeal.

She does seem to be in a much better place as she stunned in her latest photo shoot with her glamorous dress and palpable energy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.