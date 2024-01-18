RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ ex-husband Mike Nilon: Net worth, job and more

Garcelle Beauvais and her ex-husband, Mike Nilon, have a great relationship today, but that wasn’t always the case.

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined the franchise in Season 10, she opened up about the cheating scandal that led to their divorce.

However, she’s also spoken highly of her ex-husband with whom she shares 14-year-old twin boys, Jax and Jaid, and he has even appeared on a few episodes of the Bravo show.

Garcelle, who has a 32-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, with her first husband, has always stressed the importance of family.

The single mom has a great co-parenting relationship with Mike. During her first season on the show, she expressed concern that rehashing her messy divorce could affect their relationship.

Luckily, that hasn’t been the case, but there’s a lot that RHOBH fans might not know about Mike Nilon.

Who is Garcelle Beauvais’ ex-husband, Mike Nilon, and why did they get divorced?

Michael “Mike” Nilon was born on May 1, 1967 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He kicked off a career as a talent agent in 1993, and years later, he became the owner and talent manager at Stride Management.

He later met model and actress Garcelle Beauvais, and in 2001, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles and welcomed their twin boys in 2007.

However, in 2010, Garcelle discovered that Mike had been having an affair with another woman for five years after finding evidence on his phone.

Garcelle put her then-husband on blast by sending an email about his extramarital affair to his friends and colleagues at Creative Works Agency, which was later leaked to the press.

As per People, the email had the subject line “Tiger Woods/Jesse James/Mike Nilon.”

“What do they have in common? I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some s**t in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!!”

The mom of three filed for divorce soon after, and it was finalized in April 2011.

What does Mike Nilon do for a living, and what is his net worth?

Mike Nilon is not just a talent agent but also a film producer, writer, and manager, as noted in his IMDb.

The 56-year-old is credited as an executive producer on the 2014 films Rage and Left Behind. He produced The Trust in 2016, and the dad of three also wrote and produced the 2018 film Brazen, which starred Jason Mamoa, just to name a few.

He also has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

As for his personal life, it seems Mike hasn’t gone public with anyone since his messy divorce from Garcelle. He keeps a low profile on social media and has a private Instagram account with a little over 1000 followers.

Garcelle and Mike share custody of their twin boys, but the RHOBH star is their primary caregiver.

