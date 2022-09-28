RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s mansion sold for $7.5 million with money going to Tom Girardi’s victims

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s grand mansion sold to pay Tom Girardi’s creditors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s grand Pasadena mansion has a new owner.

It sold for $7.5 million after the price was slashed several times. The home was first listed at $13 million.

The mansion sits on 10,277 square feet and has four bedrooms and a whooping nine bathrooms.

Radar Online obtained Court documents that show the trustee in charge received a $7.5 million offer from the new buyers, Jun and Peng Tao.

The money from the sale will be going to some of Tom’s creditors, per the trustee’s request.

This would mean that some of Tom’s victims might finally be getting their settlement money or some of it.

Tom Girardi allegedly ran a Ponzi scheme

The now disbarred lawyer allegedly kept the money from many of his settlement deals to fund his and his family’s lavish lifestyle. He did this, while the victims suffered for years, some with real health issues.

The Lion Air case has been getting the most attention because the victims are orphans and widows. Lion Air 610 crashed killing everyone on board. Family of the victims sued the airline and got a big settlement.

However, Tom neglected to pay some of the families and kept it to buy his wife and mistresses luxurious gifts.

According to Radar Online, he would also use the money from one settlement to pay other victims, allegedly running his practice like a Ponzi scheme.

Erika Jayne was recently dismissed from a lawsuit

Erika was recently dismissed from a lawsuit that the attorneys, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn had filed against her and Tom.

They had alleged that Tom’s law firm, Girardi & Keese, had agreed to split their clients’ attorney fees with them.

They were involved in a case representing victims who worked at a cement plant. They got exposed to toxic chemicals that later badly affected their health.

The attorneys reached a $31 million settlement. However, Tom allegedly didn’t pay Sheldon and Finn. They are seeking $900,000 in damages.

They had also alleged that the Pretty Mess author knew of Tom’s wrongdoings and profited from them.

The judge found that they didn’t submit enough evidence that proved Erika had any knowledge of what was going on at Girardi & Keese.

Erika Jayne is still facing many lawsuits

Erika can’t cry victory just yet.

The former trustee attorney on Tom’s bankruptcy case took to social media to list all of Erika’s ongoing lawsuits. The list is long.

He wrote, “Remember, just because someone pays a PR company to spit out stories doesn’t make the claim accurate.”

He added, “Here are the real cases with real case numbers. Any ruling in any of these cases is not binding on any other case as an FYI.”

Current Erika Girardi case list. Remember, just because someone pays a PR company to spit out stories doesn't make the claim accurate. Here are the real cases with real case numbers. Any ruling in any of these cases is not binding on any other case as an FYI. pic.twitter.com/vnzc1OcRJo — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) September 1, 2022

The two have been at war on social media for months now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.