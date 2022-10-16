Erika showed off her long legs at BravoCon 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was all leg as she showed off her toned pins during an appearance at BravoCon 2022.

The 3-day event kicked off in New York this weekend for its annual celebration of all things Bravo, with many of the reality stars in attendance.

Erika chose to wow Bravo fans with her long, toned legs, which she showed off in a plaid blazer, miniskirt, and towering high heels.

She reposted an image on Instagram Stories from a fan page that had shared an image of Erika taking part in a Q&A interview panel.

The Pretty Mess Hair founder‘s plaid blazer featured two clashing styles of plaid, one side red and black with some yellow running through, and the other was made up of blues, greens, reds and some yellow.

She wore the Pleated Wool Single-breasted Blazer by Roberto Cavalli, which is priced at $2,132.00. Underneath she rocked a daring sheer black bra that showed off her voluptuous curves.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

In the image, she can be seen side-on as she sits on a white couch and looks interested as she listens to someone who is out of shot. Her gorgeous long legs emerged from the bottom of her blazer which she crossed over at the ankle.

The 51-year-old, who recently had one of her many lawsuits against her dismissed, rocked a sky-high pair of red plaid platform heels, which further contrasted with her jacket.

Erika accessorized the little plaid number with two silver necklaces of different lengths, and some dangly earrings.

Erika Jayne stuns at BravoCon with fellow Real Housewives

Erika later posted her own photos from the BravoCon event which gave fans unable to attend a closer look at her glam look.

Posting an image she captioned, “Friends 💕,” she uploaded a selfie with fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

Rinna hit headlines this week when she was sensationally booed by Bravo fans at the event.

In the photo, we saw a side profile of Erika who showed off the red and black side of her two-tone plaid jacket. She is known for her love of over-the-top glam makeup, but here she rocked a soft smoky eye in neutral shades and a glossy nude lip.

Rinna was rocking her classic hairstyle, large silver hoops, and a very bright orange suit ensemble, while Brad opted for a bright magenta jacket and a white shirt.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Both friends loved the post and commented showing love. Brad wrote, “So good seeing you,” while Rinna left three orange love hearts.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika Jayne shares behind the scenes BravoCon fun

The singer and television personality posted a further snap for her 2.5 million fans, as she shared a fun behind-the-scenes image from the annual convention.

She could be seen in the back of a small vehicle with two of her stylists, one of whom held a large white case, presumably filled with all the tools fit for a winning glam team.

Erika sat on the knee of one of the women, with a long and toned leg stretched out in front as she playfully posed for the camera. She waved and flashed a gorgeous smile as the women laughed together.

Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

She captioned the post, “Backstage glamour at #bravocon ✨”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.