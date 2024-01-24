RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff’s husband Rob Minkoff: Job, net worth and more

Crystal Minkoff has given us some memorable moments since she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 11.

However, because she’s a full-time cast member we also get a glimpse into her personal life with her husband, Rob Minkoff, and their two kids.

Rob often stays in the background and allows his wife to shine when we see them together on the show.

However, Crystal’s husband is a big-time Hollywood producer and animator despite his laid-back persona.

Crystal and Rob appear to have a solid marriage that hasn’t fallen victim to the reality TV curse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ve learned quite a lot about Crystal over the past few years, but let’s get to know more about her husband, Rob Minkoff, his job, net worth, and everything else.

RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff’s husband Rob Minkoff’s early life and career

Robert Ralph Minkoff was born on August 11, 1962, in California and grew up in a Jewish family.

He attended the Pala Alto High School and later the California Institute of the Arts where he studied character animation.

In the 1980s Rob interned at Walt Disney Production, and for the next few years, he contributed to several projects including The Little Mermaid in 1989 where he served as a character animator.

Over the next decade, Rob continued to add to his resume. In 1992 he became a co-director for The Lion King musical released in 1994.

Some of the other projects to his credit include Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2, Mr Peabody and Sherman, as well as the 2003 movie, The Haunted Mansion, which starred Eddie Murphy.

Here’s what we know about Rob and Crystal Minkoff’s marriage and kids

Crystal met Rob at a birthday party in 2003 when she was only 20 years old and he was 40.

Their first date was the Finding Nemo premiere and the RHOBH star was admittedly impressed.

“For him, it was a premiere, and it’s work…but for me, it was like, wow, a premiere,” confessed Crystal.

The couple took things slow, and after dating for almost five years Crystal and Robert got married in 2007 at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu in an extravagant ceremony that incorporated both of their cultures.

Five years after tying the knot the couple decided to start a family and are now parents to a son, Max, and a daughter Zoe.

What is Rob Minkoff’s net worth?

With a career spanning over three decades, it’s not surprising that Rob Minkoff has an impressive net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 61-year-old filmmaker has accumulated $30 million throughout his career.

In 2010 Rob and Crystal purchased a property in Belair for $2.3 million that they later tore down to build their dream home.

The couple built a 7,200 square-ft mansion that is worth an estimated $14 million.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.