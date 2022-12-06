Crystal Kung Minkoff rocks a retro one-piece. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff discoed down this weekend.

While some people may not always like her style (who could forget the scene of Sutton Stracke criticizing her “ugly leather pants”), she rocks it with confidence.

She recently shared pictures from a friend’s disco-themed birthday party she attended with her husband, Rob Minkoff.

The reality star rocked a retro romper for her night out.

Crystal seems to love a jumpsuit moment. She wore a gorgeous black one-piece at BravoCon this past fall.

She fit the party theme perfectly with her 70s-like outfit for the party.

Crystal Kung Minkoff discos in denim

The Beverly Hills Housewife stunned in a flattering denim one-piece. She posed with friends for several photos. The other party guests were also dressed for the occasion in bell bottoms and white platform shoes.

Crystal flashed the peace sign in one shot she shared on her Instagram Story. Her bellbottom romper zipped up the middle in the front.

She wore the one-piece partly unzipped, and her hair hung past her shoulders. A matching denim belt completed the look.

Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Crystal looked like the 1970s version of Britney Spears’ all-denim moment at the 2001 American Music Awards.

The Beverly Hills Housewife danced through the night in open-toed black heels.

In another photo she shared, she posed next to her friend, who shimmered in gold sequins and wished her a happy birthday.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is ready for the holidays

Crystal shared another festive photo this weekend and seemed to be in the Christmas spirit.

She attended a holiday party and shared a video from the night with her followers.

The mom-of-two shimmered in a sequin floor-length purple gown and danced next to an elf as fake snow fell around them. Christmas music played in the background as Crystal spun around in the fitted dress.

She wore her hair down and looked elegant and ready for the holidays.

She captioned the post, “Take an elfie. It’ll last longer. 🧝‍♂️🤳.”

Her long sleeve dress was from the luxury clothing brand Mac Duggal. In the post, Crystal tagged the popular brand, followed by other Bravo stars like Kathy Hilton and Brandi Glanville.

It’s still unclear if Crystal will be returning for another season on the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.