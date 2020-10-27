RHOBH star Brandi Glanville went nude on Twitter to promote voting  

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville went nude to promote voting in the 2020 election.

The Brandi Unfiltered podcast host posted a photo of herself nude wearing nothing but a necklace, face mask, and one sticker on each of her nipples which read “I VOTED.”

Brandi’s nude public service announcement was posted on Twitter to her more than 800,000 followers. The post has since been retweeted 63 times.

The 47- year-old Brandi Glanville wrote a caption with the post requesting people to go vote. “Now that I have your attention…vote vote vote vote vote vote VOTE!!!! Or we’re gonna be worse off in 2021 if you can even imagine that,” wrote Brandi.

Twitter responds to Brandi Glanville’s nude pic

Twitter responded to the nude post with its usual panache. One of Brandi’s followers wrote, “The only things that’s real in that pic are the stickers.”

“That will get the poles up,” quipped another.

“Glad you got that off your chest,” joked one follower. “across the board = a one-dimensional person who has the inability to objectively look at both sides and make an educated decision,” said another.

“You had my attention anyway but ok. I’m damn sure not mad about it,” wrote one happy follower. “Thank you for the very hot reminder. Incidentally, did you vote early, if ya did, thanks,” concluded another.

Shrinks, desperation, and pancakes

While many of the former model’s followers appreciated the nude call to vote, other followers had a more negative response to Brandi’s nude Twitter post. The former RHOBH star has previously been accused of doing outrageous things for attention.

“Just what every teen boy wants to see his mom doing,” scolded one follower. “Damn girl just NO!”

“You scream desperation, see a shrink!”

“Is that a photo op for breast augmentation on what not to do?”

“Pancake boobs! Flatjacks!”

This isn’t the first time the ex-RHOBH star has posed semi-nude for the cameras. She also posed in a nearly see-through thong while sitting on a bed crossed-legged with her hands covering her breasts.

Brandi apparently wanted a pre-quarantine picture to remember what her body looked like before the 2020 chaos. She captioned the post, “Let’s do before and after pics because after this quarantine is over I guarantee you I won’t be taking a picture like this for a while!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.