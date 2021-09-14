RHOBH spoilers: Matchmaker finds a ‘hot’ new man for Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is happy with the guy picked for her by a matchmaker. Pic credit: Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais is single and ready to mingle in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she may have found a hot new man. A few weeks ago, we saw the actress consulting with a dating coach and now she’s found someone for Garcelle.

In a clip for the new episode which will air on Wednesday night, Garcelle was shown a photo of her hunky date, and let’s just say she was very impressed.

Garcelle Beauvais gets set up by matchmaker

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is ready to find a new man. And her matchmaker knows exactly what Garcelle is looking for because the actress had some naughty thoughts when she saw her match.

In the sneak peek, Garcelle had a sit down with her dating coach who thinks Garcelle is ready to step out into the dating world.

“There’s actually a guy that I’m gonna have one of my matchmaker friends show to you and see if you might be interested in meeting up with him,” noted the dating coach.

“I like the idea of a matchmaker. I don’t wanna swipe to meet someone, I wanna have a connection across the room,” admitted Garcelle. “I wanna bump into you as we’re going through a doorway, I don’t know call me old school.”

The two women then had a video chat with the matchmaker named Bonnie who shared more details about the man in question, Keith.

“He kickboxes, he’s 49, he’s not encumbered by children,” revealed Bonnie.

Garcelle Beauvais is impressed with her match

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to list a few more of the traits she requires in a man.

“I want a strong confident man,” said Garcelle. “I want a man who has his own life. I want a man who knows who he is and if he has kids he’s a great father. I want a man who’s great with his mom and I want a man who’s confident enough to let me be me.”

“And be monogamous, and be kind and be sexy, and know how to dance and know how to–he doesn’t have to know how to cook, I’ll do that,” added Garcelle.

While it’s too early to tell if Garcelle’s match embodies her list of desired traits, she was very impressed with Keith’s physical features.

The Beverly Hills Housewife had already agreed to go out with Keith even before seeing his photo — since he came highly recommended by her dating coach and the matchmaker. However, when she saw his picture it was definitely a yes.

“Oh, s**t. Wow he’s hot,” said Garcelle, who is known for dating Hollywood hunks such as Johnny Depp.

“I see Keith’s abs and then I hear my bedspreads making noise,” said Garcelle with a naughty smile.

Stay tuned to see how Garcelle’s date with Keith goes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.