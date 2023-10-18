RHOBH spoilers: Kyle Richards talks friendship fallout and Dorit Kemsley’s retreat idea kick off Season 13

The wait is almost over for the return of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Season 13 premiering in one week.

After a very turbulent Season 12 of RHOBH, the cast took a little break, pushing filming and the new season back.

However, based on the explosive trailer, the wait will be oh-so worth it.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke are all returning, and newbie Annemarie Wiley will join them.

Bravo gave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans a little tease at what to expect from the premiere.

If the first few minutes of the season are any indication, it’s going to be another wild ride for RHOBH fans.

Dorit Kemsley’s retreat idea kicks off RHOBH Season 13

The footage begins at Dorit Kemsley’s house with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, making a mess. Dorit soon starts talking about the retreat she’s planning to help mend the fractured friendships among the women.

Eaglewoman, the person running the retreat, comes over to discuss things with Dorit. PK can’t help but poke fun at Eaglewoman and colleague Blue Raven, much to the dismay of his wife.

They all chat about how Dorit wants all the women to open up and heal so they can move forward. As Eaglewoman is speaking, it’s obvious that PK isn’t into this retreat idea at all.

Later, Kyle and Sutton discuss the retreat, and neither seems completely on board with the idea. There’s a montage of the woman getting glammed up to sit outside where the retreat is being held.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards talks about strained friendships

On the day of the treat, Garcelle and Sutton also have concerns about the event but promise to keep an open mind.

A flip of the scene shows Kyle arriving at the retreat as she talks in a confessional about how her relationship with everyone has changed since Season 12. Kyle admits she’s still very hurt by some of the women for things that happened last year, so she’s a bit nervous about the retreat.

However, it’s hugs all around when Kyle, Sutton, and Garcelle arrive. There’s laughter with a little bit of making fun of Sutton for buying a horse.

Erika walks in next, revealing in her confessional that she feels like a man on her own island after a vicious and protective previous season. She acknowledges Lisa Rinna being gone and feels uncertain about facing this group of women alone.

Kyle and Erika’s weight loss is brought up, with Erika crediting her skinnier physique to hormones. Dorit doesn’t buy it, though.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Erika was slammed for her weight loss after a new promo for the show came out.

The RHOBH Season 13 premiere sneak peek ends there. A lot goes down in those first few minutes, including a clear shift in the friendships and a different vibe.

Tune in next week to find out how well Dorit’s healing retreat goes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.