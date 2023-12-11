RHOBH spoilers: Kyle Richards sobs over Kathy Hilton drama and Sutton Stracke celebrates making it on her own

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spoilers reveal that things are far from great between Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke as they deal with their own life situations.

Sutton and Kyle have been at each other’s throats for weeks with no end to the on-screen chaos.

Although the sneak peek for an upcoming episode of RHOBH touches on the drama between the two ladies, it also teases Kyle crying and Sutton celebrating.

No, the Southern Belle didn’t make Kyle cry; that person is her sister, Kathy Hilton.

While Kyle deals with her family issues, Sutton prepares to throw a party to celebrate how far she’s come on her own.

Yes, Sutton reaches a business milestone that will have all the women coming together for a night out.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke celebrates making it on her own

Thanks to a sneak peek by Bravo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans learn Sutton’s having a party to celebrate four years of her SUTTON boutique. However, Sutton isn’t in the partying mood after the decent Kyle drama.

Sutton puts that all aside to go over party details. In a confessional, she gushes over how proud she is that the store is still there and how her brand has expanded.

When she gives herself props for doing it on her own, a producer asks if Sutton used any of the vast amounts of money she receives from her wealthy ex-husband, Christian Stracke, to start her business. Sutton looks dumbfounded and replies, “Of course.”

A flip of the scene has Crystal Kung Minkoff Facetiming Sutton to ask if all the women in the group are still invited, aka Kyle. Sutton goes off about the accusations that Kyle has been making about her, especially the drinking and not eating.

The accusations can hurt her business, and Sutton’s custody arrangement with Christian over their son James could be impacted.

Kyle Richards sobs over Kathy Hilton issues on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Meanwhile, Kyle has a therapist come to her house so she can unpack everything that has been going down with her and Kathy. It’s no secret they are not in a good place after the claims Lisa Rinna made about Kathy in Aspen.

Breaking down, Kyle recounts the family issues with Kathy and even Kim Richards, resulting in them not speaking a lot. Kyle reflects on The Agency drama with Mauricio Umansky with flashbacks to that time.

Kyle doesn’t feel like she gets any positivity or props from Kahty regarding her accomplishments, like writing her book or American Woman TV show. A flashback features Kathy sending Kyle a legal letter to keep her family out of American Woman.

The footage ends there, leaving RHOBH wondering what comes next.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has hit the halfway point already, but the issues with Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke are still going strong.

Are you Team Sutton or Team Kyle? Are you over the family drama with Kathy, Kyle, and Kim, or are you here for it?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.