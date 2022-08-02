RHOBH spoilers: Erika Jayne admits she wants to be a dominatrix

Erika Jayne wants to be a dominatrix. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne has done a lot of things over the years, but now she has plans for another job, that of a dominatrix! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed during a chat with her friends in a scene that will play out in the upcoming episode.

While her friends didn’t seem too keen on the idea, Erika explained why she would make a good dominatrix if she were to take on the role part-time. We already know that the 51-year-old can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, as she’s done a lot with her career over the past few decades.

She had dreams of being a singer and performer years ago, and she made that dream come true with her fierce alter ego.

Erika Jayne has performed in Las Vegas, New York, and even the Mykonos as a pop star with catchy songs such as XXPEN$IVE and Painkillr. However, that’s not the only thing on her list of accomplishments.

She became a reality TV star after being cast on the popular Bravo franchise, and Erika later added author to her resume with her book Pretty Mess. Furthermore, she had a short-lived run on Broadway as Roxie Hart, which was shut down before its scheduled time due to the pandemic.

However, after playing the murderous character in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago, Erika now has her mind set on something else!

Erika Jayne says she wants to be a dominatrix

The upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be quite interesting as a sneak peek showed Erika Jayne revealing a possible new career path.

During a chat with some of her friends, Erika told them, “I’ve decided I wanna be like a part-time dominatrix.”

Erika got the idea during an intimate moment with a man who told her she would make for a good dominatrix, and now she’s convinced of that too.

The reality TV personality noted that she would only take on about five, ‘high-end” clients if she decided to do it.

Erika Jayne says she likes to administer pain for pleasure

Erika Jayne told her friends that she has been toying with the idea of being a dominatrix for quite some time, but they were not on board with her new plan.

However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not letting their opinions stop her from a possible new career.

As the scene cut to her confessional, Erika explained why she would make a good dominatrix.

“Well, I’m bossy. I like to administer a little bit of pain for pleasure,” revealed Erika. “I also like latex costumes, and I know that there are people that like that as well.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.