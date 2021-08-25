RHOBH spoilers: Dorit Kemsley says Garcelle Beauvais is ‘coming after me’ following their recent tiff

Is Garcelle Beauvais going after Dorit Kemsley. Pic credit:Bravo

There could be a feud brewing between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley stemming from last week’s episode. Dorit seems to think that the actress has it out for her after their interaction at the holiday party featured in the last episode.

The two women had a minor tiff during the dinner party when they faced Erika Jayne after having a secret meeting without her. During the meetup–which was organized by Sutton Stracke–the cast shared their concerns about the allegations regarding Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi stealing money from widows and orphans.

The allegations were made in a riveting article by the L. A Times which was published while the women were still on their cast trip to La Quinta. Erika coincidentally left a day before the article dropped and after reading it, Sutton Stracke had a lot of questions and made it known that she didn’t want to be around Erika.

Dorit had a lot to say during the meeting but when she was face to face with Erika at the holiday dinner a few days later, Garcelle called her out for changing her tune.

Now, Dorit thinks that Garcelle has it out for her.

Dorit Kemsley says Garcelle Beauvais is coming for her

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit is gearing up for a chat with Garcelle Beauvais after the actress called her out at the dinner party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the clip, Dorit discusses her issues with Garcelle during a chat with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“I’ve felt in the last few months Garcelle has made like little jabs at me,” said Dorit, who later reiterated the sentiment in her confessional.

“Garcelle’s coming after me and now it’s starting to feel like it’s happening oh too often and it’s starting to piss me off,” remarked Dorit.

“Now it’s gotten to the point it’s like what is the problem here? because clearly, and just be open but have some guts to actually back it up,” continued Dorit during her chat with Crystal.

Dorit Kemsley says Garcelle Beauvais doesn’t have the guts

During Dorit’s chat with Crystal, the newbie gave her some good advice about confronting the issue with Garcelle sooner than later.

“Who knows what it is but I think addressing it now, early,” expressed Crystal.

“I honestly have absolutely no idea where this has come from,” noted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in her confessional.

She continued, “Garcelle never used to do this to me ever, we’ve always been friends. Like you know that she’s trying to say something but she doesn’t have the guts to do it. It’s chicken s**t.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.