RHOBH reunion spoilers: Kyle Richards tearfully admits cheating rumors broke trust in her marriage

Get out those tissues because the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will be emotional.

All eyes will be on Kyle Richards as she gets grilled by host Andy Cohen about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and all the issues that led to their split.

A teaser for Part 3 shows the OG in tears as she admits years-long rumors about Mauricio cheating on her eventually broke her trust in their marriage.

Kyle has vehemently denied that infidelity played a role in the demise of their 27-year marriage.

However, in the Season 13 finale, she confessed Mauricio did something she couldn’t let go of–once again reigniting the infidelity rumors.

Meanwhile, the mom of four delved into all that while filming the reunion, and we’ll get all the details from Kyle.

A snippet of the reunion shows Kyle in tears as she gets real about the ongoing cheating rumors surrounding Mauricio.

“He would say to me, ‘We can’t care, we know the truth,’ and of course, there’s always that little voice of, well, ‘What if this is true?'” says Kyle.

“People would say these things all the time,” the OG adds.

When Andy Cohen asks if the rumors over the years caused her to chip away at her trust for Mauricio, the 55-year-old tearfully admits, “Yes, and they made me feel insecure.”

The emotional moment will play out in its entirety on Wednesday night and will officially close out a rough season for Kyle.

Luckily, unlike the Season 12 reunion, this time, she has Kathy Hilton beside her as a source of well-needed support.

Kyle gets support from sister Kathy Hilton at the RHOBH reunion

We already know that Kathy Hilton made a surprise appearance at the RHOBH reunion despite being absent from the season.

However, she showed up to support Kyle who expected to be in the hot seat given everything that went down over the past few months.

Viewers will see Kathy in Part 3 as she takes the stage and chimes in on Kyle and Mauricio’s situation.

“When you’re high profile, they’re gonna say you’re this, you’re that. They’re gonna make stories up,” reasons Kathy.

Kyle agrees with that sentiment in the clip, saying, “They’re trying to hurt you and make you feel bad, and it works.”

Check out the spoiler for Part 3 of the RHOBH below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.