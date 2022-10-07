RHOBH reunion preview: Kathy Hilton goes on the attack with Lisa Rinna

Kathy Hilton lays into enemy Lisa Rinna in an exclusive RHOBH reunion teaser. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been nothing short of explosive. The finale aired on Wednesday and left fans with more questions than answers.

One of the biggest themes of the season was the ongoing and decades-long family fight between Kyle Richards, the longest-running Beverly Hills Housewife, and her big sister, Kathy Hilton, who has been a “friend of” for two seasons.

Any Housewives fan can tell the tale of the sisters, including Kim Richards, and the troubled relationships they have had for nearly their entire lives, but only since the show aired in 2010 has the public been privy to their private demons.

Now that it is all out in the open, viewers have taken sides. And apparently, so have fellow Housewives like Lisa Rinna, who has been overly involved in the sisterly triangle for many seasons.

But has Lisa taken it too far this season? After witnessing what she called Kathy’s “psychotic breakdown,” Lisa has seemingly been on a crusade to trash Kathy at every turn, and Kyle finally had enough at the finale party.

The first installment of the reunion airs next week, and viewers are getting a preview and Kathy tears into Lisa after months of frustration.

RHOBH: Kathy Hilton accuses Lisa Rinna of being the ‘biggest bully in Hollywood’

Even though she is not a full-time Housewife, Kathy Hilton has been a divisive cast member this season, and she took aim at her enemy at the reunion.

Not mincing words, Kathy told Lisa directly, “you fight with everybody!” and recalled for Lisa the way she infamously came after Kim seasons prior. Kathy insinuated that Lisa was not only the reason that Kim left the show but that she also “drove” Lisa Vanderpump off of the show as well.

The reaction of the others on the couch appeared to be total shock as they listened to Kathy.

Kathy also speculated why Lisa was so set on keeping the narrative about Kathy’s breakdown alive. “You wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up,” Kathy said to Lisa, after rumors swirled that Lisa was on the Bravo chopping block and would not be returning next season.

Kathy had the final word of the preview when she told Lisa that she was the “biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards have barely spoken since the finale

In the Season 12 finale update, it was revealed that Kyle had only had communication with her sister a few times since Kathy came to her home to apologize. Even worse, Kyle had no idea if Kathy, or Kathy’s family, would attend Farrah’s wedding.

Kyle’s oldest daughter became engaged this season, and Kyle admitted that she was worried that all of the fighting would keep Kathy and company from Farrah’s upcoming wedding. Fans will remember that only Kyle and two of her daughters attended Nicky Hilton’s wedding in 2015 due to so many issues in the family.

Viewers will need to stay tuned to see if the sisters can make nice at the reunion, which airs next week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.