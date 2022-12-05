RHOBH: Mauricio Umansky reveals if Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards have reconciliated

Mauricio Umansky hopes his wife, RHOBH star Kyle Richards can mend things with her sister Kathy Hilton. Pic credit: @mumansky18/Instagram

The Umansky family is not staying silent anymore when it comes to the feud between Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen asked him how the two sisters were doing and if they had made some progress toward reconciliation.

Sadly, the answer was no. Mauricio revealed that since filming the Reunion, the sisters had not really spoken.

The immensely successful realtor said, “Well, I mean, the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down, and I’m just being super supportive of Kyle.”

He added, “And, eventually, hopefully, the families get back together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers slammed Kyle after the Reunion for failing to defend her sister. However, Mauricio recently jumped to his wife’s defense. He explained that viewers didn’t have all the facts.

RHOBH: Mauricio Umansky says Kyle Richards is 100% right

The Agency’s CEO spoke to US Weekly at the end of October and was very adamant about where his loyalty lay. And, of course, it was with his wife.

At the time, he said that he had witnessed the dynamics between the sisters for more than two decades and that Kyle was 100% right in this case. He explained that his wife stayed silent for a long time to keep the peace.

Mauricio even hinted that the child actress could be saying a lot more even now but chooses not to for the sake of her family.

During the Reunion, Kyle said she wanted all her sisters to be at her oldest daughter’s, Farrah Aldjufrie’s wedding.

She also recently spoke out and said that RHOBH fans had turned on her mother.

Farrah Aldjufrie questioned the viewers’ loyalty

Farrah recently appeared on the No Filter with Zack Peter podcast and echoed the same sentiment as her stepfather.

She said she wished she could speak out about the backstory between her mother and her aunt. The realtor explained that this season was hard for her to watch because fans were hard on her mother.

She asked, “If they turn on you, then there’s nothing you can do right, and that part is like, where’s the loyalty?”

However, the reality star revealed that she has a close relationship with Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton. She said that to protect their bond, they avoid talking about their mothers’ feuds.

Hopefully, the sisters can come back together, as they both said two seasons ago that they wasted too much time not talking.

Kathy recently admitted that she was very happy to see Kyle at BravoCon and that she was proud of her younger sister.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.