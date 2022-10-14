RHOBH: Lisa Rinna teases BravoCon drama ‘You can’t edit me’

Lisa’s ready to take on BravoCon and speak her truth. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has teased BravoCon drama as she prepares to do what she does best, speak her mind.

Season 12 of RHOBH has ended, with the feud between Lisa and Kathy Hilton taking over the show.

The highly anticipated three-part reunion show kicked off this week, with Kathy’s appearance teased for part two of the event.

However, before the reunion drama hits Bravo airwaves, Kathy and Lisa will be at BravoCon this weekend.

Although at first, Lisa was not on the list of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills attendees, that recently changed.

Now Lisa’s using social media to warn RHOBH fans attending the event she will not be holding back her truth.

Lisa Rinna teases BravoCon drama ‘You can’t edit me’

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday night, Lisa was crystal clear that she would not be edited to fit into a specific narrative.

“Hi!!!! You know what I love about being live with an audience? You can’t edit me to fit your narrative. You get Lisa F**king Rinna. All day and night,” she wrote on an all-black side.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lista added several heart emojis before letting her 3.5 million followers know she would see them at BravoCon.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

In another slide, Lisa didn’t speak, but she did share a throwback photo of her on Watch What Happens Live. The picture has Lisa covering her mouth as if she spilled too much tea.

There was no caption on the Instagram slide. However, Lisa doesn’t share something without meaning, so it’s a tease of some kind, that’s for sure.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that the tension between Kathy and Lisa has escalated because of what went down in Aspen.

Lisa Rinna promotes Rinna Beauty event in NYC

Lisa won’t just be in the Big Apple for BravoCon. She’s using her time in New York City to help promote Rinna Beauty.

The reality TV star used Instagram Stories to reveal Rinna Beauty “Is Rolling Into New York City This Weekend.” Lisa revealed her big news by using a picture of her in a beige bodysuit with an oversized long black puffer coat.

In the photo, Lisa had one hand on her hip and the other overheard as she gave her signature pout to the camera. Details of her Rinna Beauty truck and shop were featured, showing she plans to have it on the NYC streets on Saturday and Sunday.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna has no intentions of keeping quiet and clarified that with her latest BravoCon tease. RHOBH fans can expect a lot more for Lisa and the rest of the ladies before this weekend is over.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.