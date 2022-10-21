RHOBH: Lisa Rinna speaks on possible departure, says she won’t be ‘put on pause’

Lisa Rinna refuses to be “put on pause” after the RHOBH reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It seems as though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s infamous lips are writing checks her ego can’t cash.

After declaring in Episode 2 of the reunion that they can “put her on pause,” she is now going back on her statement, saying she will only leave the top-rated show if it is mutual between her and Bravo.

Lisa was on the carpet at BravoCon and talked about how dramatic the reunion was, which had been taped weeks before. She admitted the reunion was “awful on every level” for her, and that the entire cast is still recovering from the fallout from it.

She was reminded of the moment in the reunion preview where she agreed with a fan who suggested Lisa be paused, much like Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York City, and Lisa agreed at the time.

Now Lisa is backtracking, saying, “Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision.” It seems as if Lisa thinks that Bravo needs her more than she needs them, especially with recent comments about being the Lebron James of Housewives.

Lisa said that no matter what happens between her and Bravo, whatever is meant to be, will be.

RHOBH: Will this be Lisa Rinna’s last season?

Housewives leaving their franchises has been a continuous rumor since the conception of the show, and gossip has swirled this season about half of the Beverly Hills cast, including Lisa.

How would Lisa feel if Season 12 were her last? “This is a hard season. I would… I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not. You know what I’m saying?” Lisa said. She also noted that the season was especially hard because of the loss of her beloved mother, Lois, who was adored by Housewives and fans alike.

Lisa opened up about the death of her mother, and reliving the grief once more when the episodes aired. She has admitted it has caused her to act out in ways that she typically does not act, and that has turned some fans against her.

Kathy Hilton thinks Lisa Rinna is ‘desperate’ for a storyline

Kathy Hilton, the fan-favorite “friend-of” and sister to Housewife, Kyle Richards, was caught by a reporter while leaving a restaurant and was asked about Season 12. She did not mince words when she said that both Lisa Rinna and sidekick Erika Jayne were “desperate for a storyline” and were willing to trash anyone, including Kathy.

She also revealed that if the cast remains the way it is now, she will not be back for next season. This means Lisa and Erika have to go, or Kathy is out.

If Lisa actually is the Lebron James of Housewives, Bravo may choose her. What will happen for Season 13? Viewers will have to sit tight and see what Bravo decides!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.