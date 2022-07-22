RHOBH: Lisa Rinna slams Bravo for only honoring her late mom Lois in one episode

Lisa Rinna expected mother Lois to receive more recognition from Bravo. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna recently expressed her dissatisfaction with how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills addressed the death of her dear mother, Lois.

According to People, the star recently shared a post on her Instagram story criticizing the amount of time the Show spent covering Rinna’s loss.

The Instagram post compared the few scenes about Rinna’s grief to the several episodes about Crystal Kung Minkoff’s use of the term “dark” concerning a conversation she had with Sutton Stracke.

In response to the post, Lisa Rinna expressed, “I got one episode of grace. That’s it. Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone.”

Prior to coverage of Lois’ death appearing on the Show, Rinna admitted she was dreading reliving the loss of her mother.

Lisa was open about her feelings and shared, “But I’m trying to accept what is. I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever present for me during this time. I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process?”

Lois was a memorable guest on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Rinna later adopted a softer tone and explained, “I think production featured Lois a lot over the years, actually, which is why I thought they would celebrate her life a bit more and show our family’s grieving process.”

Lisa then expressed her gratitude for the platform Lois received from the Bravo show.

“She loved it and loved all of you,” Rinna added.

Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois DeAndrade Rinna, passed away in November 2021 at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke.

Lois made various appearances on the Show and delighted fans each time she graced viewers with her presence.

Lisa Rinna struggles with grief

After Rinna was recently criticized about controversial posts on social media, she addressed her behavior and apologized in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Rinna wrote, “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you- it really has nothing to do with any of you. I never thought I would feel this way.”

Lisa Rinna continued to explain her thoughts about grief. She expected just sadness and pain but realized, “it’s so much more. I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.